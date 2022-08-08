Read full article on original website
Related
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Why Do Baby Deer Have Spots?
There’s something especially charming about the dappled pattern on the backs of baby deer. But the white spots are more than just adorable: They also help the defenseless fawns stay safe during their early days on Earth. As Henderson State University biology professor Renn Tumlison explains, the flecks effectively...
How Often to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives
Purchasing a high-quality chef’s knife is a big step toward improving your cooking game—but that’s just the start. You also need to maintain your tools to get the most out of them. A dull, expensive knife can be harder (and more dangerous) to use than a sharp, cheap one. If you can’t remember the last time you sharpened your kitchen knives, you’re probably not taking proper care of them.
10 Surprising Facts About Butterflies
Some butterflies drink tears, eat poop, wear false heads, and kill to survive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New From Mental Floss: The 2023 Curious Viewer Calendar
Need a daily dose of trivia for TV favorites like 'The Sopranos' and 'Stranger Things'? Pick up the new Curious Viewer Calendar.
Improve Your Home’s Air Quality—and Save Up to Nearly 60 Percent—With These Top-Rated Bissell Air Purifiers
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whether you’re prone to allergies or just concerned about your overall health and wellness, air purifiers can be an essential item to have at home. The best models typically include a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which functions like a true workhorse, plucking out everything from pet dander to unwanted airborne pollutants like dust and smoke from what you’re breathing in, so you can finally let out a sigh of relief.
What Does SOS Stand For?
"SOS." You know it's a distress signal, but what does it actually stand for? A lot of people think it's an abbreviation for “save our souls.” (It's not.)
The World’s 25 Most Beautiful Cities, According to Science
If the Golden Ratio is your metric, the most beautiful city in the world is in Italy.
Mental_Floss
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 1