Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mental_Floss

Why Do Baby Deer Have Spots?

There’s something especially charming about the dappled pattern on the backs of baby deer. But the white spots are more than just adorable: They also help the defenseless fawns stay safe during their early days on Earth. As Henderson State University biology professor Renn Tumlison explains, the flecks effectively...
Mental_Floss

How Often to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives

Purchasing a high-quality chef’s knife is a big step toward improving your cooking game—but that’s just the start. You also need to maintain your tools to get the most out of them. A dull, expensive knife can be harder (and more dangerous) to use than a sharp, cheap one. If you can’t remember the last time you sharpened your kitchen knives, you’re probably not taking proper care of them.
Mental_Floss

Improve Your Home’s Air Quality—and Save Up to Nearly 60 Percent—With These Top-Rated Bissell Air Purifiers

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whether you’re prone to allergies or just concerned about your overall health and wellness, air purifiers can be an essential item to have at home. The best models typically include a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which functions like a true workhorse, plucking out everything from pet dander to unwanted airborne pollutants like dust and smoke from what you’re breathing in, so you can finally let out a sigh of relief.
Mental_Floss

What Does SOS Stand For?

"SOS." You know it's a distress signal, but what does it actually stand for? A lot of people think it's an abbreviation for “save our souls.” (It's not.)
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

