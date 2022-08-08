ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
LIFESTYLE
Clay Kallam

The Parisian past is everywhere in the Left Bank

The narrow streets are filled with surprises.(Maggi Brown) The stones of the Left Bank are the bones of a bygone Paris. The streets are narrow, the buildings jammed together and every turn seems to reveal another historical plaque or call out from a half-forgotten past.
Robb Report

First Look at 60 Curzon in London, Architect Thierry Despont’s Debut European Residential Project

Thierry Despont is a household name in the interior design and architecture world, having worked on several impressive projects including Casa Cipriani, Fasano, the Carlyle Hotel, The Ritz, Paris, and Claridge’s in London. Now, the architect’s first-ever residential project in Europe is unveiled: 60 Curzon in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood. Drawing on London’s history of private members’ clubs, Despont says that being a resident here is like being part of an exclusive club—and it’s no coincidence that Mayfair is home to some of the most exclusive private members’ clubs in the world. After all, there are just 32 residences total. The...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrillist

You Could Soon Live in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland

Soon, all of you Guinness fans might be able to live out the dream of living within spitting distance of the St. James's Gate Guinness brewery in Dublin. The development group Ballymore submitted planning permission to the Dublin City Council on July 29, and announced the submission to the public on August 7. The group wants to open the gates of historic St. James's Gate to build a modern neighborhood dubbed the Guinness Quarter.
WORLD
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
Vice

Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Robb Report

This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain

Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience.   Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Pablo Picasso Once Used This Spectacular French Villa as a Studio. It Just Listed for $27 Million.

Click here to read the full article. There are many fabled South of France villas with storied histories featuring glamorous guests (just take a look at the most recent installment of Downton Abbey). But few can compete with the history of La Vigie—which has recently come to market for $27 million. The property—which is set close to Cap D’Antibes—was originally completed in 1912 and offers an enviable location directly facing the azure Mediterranean. First built for a wealthy local family, the property was sold in 1926 to the American mogul Frank Gould whose French socialite wife, Florence Lacaze, filled it...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain

Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Get the best of Copenhagen on a budget

Bicycles are the chosen form of transport for most Copenhagen residents. And they’re a budget-friendly option for visitors, too © William Perugini / Shutterstock. You’ve likely heard that Copenhagen is an expensive city to visit. And while there’s no way around this fact, there are many ways to make your krone go further as you prepare for the trip.
TRAVEL
