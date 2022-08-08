Read full article on original website
Related
I'm an American who visited Paris for the first time. Here are the 11 things that surprised me most.
I traveled abroad for the first time in my life for work and extended my trip by a few days to enjoy Paris. I was in for a bit of a culture shock.
Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames
Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
The Parisian past is everywhere in the Left Bank
The narrow streets are filled with surprises.(Maggi Brown) The stones of the Left Bank are the bones of a bygone Paris. The streets are narrow, the buildings jammed together and every turn seems to reveal another historical plaque or call out from a half-forgotten past.
First Look at 60 Curzon in London, Architect Thierry Despont’s Debut European Residential Project
Thierry Despont is a household name in the interior design and architecture world, having worked on several impressive projects including Casa Cipriani, Fasano, the Carlyle Hotel, The Ritz, Paris, and Claridge’s in London. Now, the architect’s first-ever residential project in Europe is unveiled: 60 Curzon in London’s posh Mayfair neighborhood. Drawing on London’s history of private members’ clubs, Despont says that being a resident here is like being part of an exclusive club—and it’s no coincidence that Mayfair is home to some of the most exclusive private members’ clubs in the world. After all, there are just 32 residences total. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Thrillist
You Could Soon Live in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland
Soon, all of you Guinness fans might be able to live out the dream of living within spitting distance of the St. James's Gate Guinness brewery in Dublin. The development group Ballymore submitted planning permission to the Dublin City Council on July 29, and announced the submission to the public on August 7. The group wants to open the gates of historic St. James's Gate to build a modern neighborhood dubbed the Guinness Quarter.
A new start after 60: I was looking for a holiday after my husband died – and ended up with a job in Italy
Joyce Faulkner was contemplating trips to some of the couple’s old haunts when an inquiry about a house swap led to the owner asking if she could help with her children
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
I spent $475 for 2 nights in a tiny house on a New Zealand island. I had to use a porta-potty, but it was still better than most hotels I've experienced.
Insider's author spent two nights on Waiheke Island, known as the Hamptons of New Zealand, in a 140-square-foot oceanfront tiny home listed on Airbnb.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother
Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home of the Week: Pablo Picasso Once Used This Spectacular French Villa as a Studio. It Just Listed for $27 Million.
Click here to read the full article. There are many fabled South of France villas with storied histories featuring glamorous guests (just take a look at the most recent installment of Downton Abbey). But few can compete with the history of La Vigie—which has recently come to market for $27 million. The property—which is set close to Cap D’Antibes—was originally completed in 1912 and offers an enviable location directly facing the azure Mediterranean. First built for a wealthy local family, the property was sold in 1926 to the American mogul Frank Gould whose French socialite wife, Florence Lacaze, filled it...
Domino’s has been run out of Italy in just seven years after trying to sell Italians American-style pizza
The competition was too good.
10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain
Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
mansionglobal.com
Renovated Victorian Estate in Somerset, England, Hits the Market for £8 Million
A historic estate in the village of Mells in Somerset, England, came on the market late last month asking £8 million (US$9.74 million). A historic estate in the village of Mells in Somerset, England, came on the market late last month asking £8 million (US$9.74 million). Known as...
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
They were in a 'doomed love triangle.' Eventually, it killed them.
"Fire of Love" is the unexpected romance film of the summer.
cntraveler.com
These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
lonelyplanet.com
Get the best of Copenhagen on a budget
Bicycles are the chosen form of transport for most Copenhagen residents. And they’re a budget-friendly option for visitors, too © William Perugini / Shutterstock. You’ve likely heard that Copenhagen is an expensive city to visit. And while there’s no way around this fact, there are many ways to make your krone go further as you prepare for the trip.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0