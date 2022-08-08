ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

155 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths reported in Cascade County

By Alisha Jordan, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago
The state posted 2,147 newly reported COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing Montana’s total active confirmed reports to 2,296.

There have been 3,481 total deaths and are 98 active hospitalizations from the virus as of Aug. 8, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Cascade City-County Health Department reported 155 new cases and now has 150 active cases. There were no new deaths announced this past week, with the state remaining at 354 deaths since the outbreak of the virus. The community level rate this week is set to medium.

Of the state’s eligible population, 53% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 48% are fully immunized against the virus.

Yellowstone County reported 363 newly reported cases and 530 active cases. Missoula County reported 261 newly reported cases and 341 active cases. Gallatin County reported 232 newly reported cases and 283 active cases. Flathead County reported 162 newly reported cases and 92 active cases. Lewis and Clark County reported 141 newly reported cases and 64 active cases.

