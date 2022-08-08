ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Florida Woman Charged With 11 Counts Of Sexual Acts With Animals, Child Porn

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A Florida woman has been charged with 11 counts of sexual activity involving animals after showing the videos to an inmate during visitation, according to investigators.

On Friday, August 5, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 58-year-old Carin Theresa Buford for 11 counts of Sexual Activity Involving Animals and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

A Jail Investigator was notified by detention staff that on July 18, 2022, and July 19, 2022, during video visitations, Buford showed an inmate videos of herself having various dogs commit sexual acts on her.

The jail investigator located the video visitation recordings and confirmed Buford was showing videos of her engaged in sex acts with dogs, and located e-messages between Buford and an inmate that graphically described sexual acts with dogs.

MCSO Major Crimes detectives obtained a search warrant for Buford’s home, where they located the smartphone she used during the video visitations.

A phone extraction was conducted, and detectives found 11 videos of Buford and at least two dogs engaging in oral sexual activities.

Also located was a deleted file of child pornography. Buford admitted to making the videos but stated she did not know the individual in the deleted file was underage.

Buford was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

