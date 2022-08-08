Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
Rudy Giuliani says he can't make the trip to testify before a Georgia grand jury. But Fulton County prosecutors say they have receipts showing he's got no problem traveling.
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his Tuesday appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.
A great mattress topper can make even a bad mattress feel better. These are the best mattress toppers we tested, including cooling and down options.
What should people know about Paxlovid rebound? Our medical analyst explains
CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen answers questions about the phenomenon known as Paxlovid rebound, why it happens and who should take this antiviral medication after contracting Covid-19.
Woman Criticized for Wanting to 'Rehome' Adopted Daughters Through Facebook
"Sally wants to leave her adopted girls with me as part of the divorce proceedings as she too doesn't want them," the post read.
Slate
In Texas, How Much Pain Does It Take to Get Medical Care?
Last month, Fatima Abdelwahab, a Sudanese American resident of Houston, was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy—but only after it burst her fallopian tube, becoming a full-fledged medical emergency. There are a lot of reasons it might have taken a while for Fatima to get the treatment she needed: Ectopic pregnancies can be difficult to diagnose, health care facilities may have been swamped, and Abdelwahab was often in too much pain to question her doctors at length. Maybe her doctors wanted to make sure they weren’t jumping to conclusions. But in hindsight, Fatima is left with many questions. Did Texas’ abortion ban stand in her way? Were her physicians even were even allowed to treat her? Texas’ anti-abortion law makes an exception for when the mother’s life is in danger—but how much danger does it take to trigger medical care? On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Abdelwahab about what happened to her and the insidious ways abortion bans are coming between women and their doctors. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
What are "growing pains" for kids? Researchers are still unsure
BOSTON -- Many kids develop what are called "growing pains." But is there really such a thing? It turns out researchers are having a hard time determining exactly what they are.It's estimated that up to a third of children have so-called "growing pains," but that isn't technically a medical diagnosis. It's often what parents or pediatricians tell a child or teen who has random aches and pains in their arms or legs without a clear cause. So a group of researchers in Australia looked at 145 previous studies to find answers. And they actually found no consensus on what growing...
How they won: Kansas organizers unpack their big win for abortion rights
The strategies that worked in Kansas – countering misinformation, building a broad coalition – offers lessons for other ballot measures
Family overjoyed to find message in a bottle written by their late son 33 years ago
"I think it brings him back to life in a way."
California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.
Bulletproof Backpacks Are Becoming The New "Must-Have" Back-To-School Item
Back-to-school shopping is looking a bit different for some parents this year. While pencils and markers are still must-haves — bulletproof backpacks have also been added into the back-to-school shopping mix. In the United States, there have been 22 school shootings this year alone — and after the tragedy...
New Shocking CDC Study Reveals How Often Teens Carry Guns
The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a weekly digest sent out by the organization to release critical public health information, just revealed that gun carrying is much more commonly reported among youth than many parents might think. The organization looked at data from the 2017 and 2019...
psychologytoday.com
Thriving at Old Age: The 3rd-Chapter Problem
Americans 65 and older comprise the fastest-growing age group in our population. Adults in the U.S. are not only reaching 65 more often than decades ago, they are also spending more of their life in this age group. Unlike youth and young adulthood, there is no preexisting formula or road...
Does A Buyer Have The Right To Know If Someone Died In A House?
If you're looking at your dream home but get that strange feeling someone may have died there, can you legally find out if someone did? We have the details.
10 Best Mental Health Retreats
The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Ayurveda’s Retreat & Renewal is their signature experience. Located in a former monastery in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the relaxing, peaceful vibes at Kripalu seem to emanate even from their website. Kripalu’s retreats are a choose-your-own-adventure situation. You create your own schedule, choosing between yoga classes, healing arts, community circles, sound healing, expressive dance, and water activities like kayaking because yes, Kripalu also has a private lakefront. It’s the perfect way to decompress in a quiet setting. Plus, as an added bonus, everyone raves about the food.
“God, no, not another case.” COVID-related stillbirths didn’t have to happen.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for ProPublica’s The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Late one afternoon last October, Dr. Shelley Odronic sat in her office and, just as she had thousands...
Older, White and More Educated People Choose Medical Aid in Dying
Medical aid in dying is more likely to be a choice for older, wealthier, better-educated and white people living with cancer, according to study results published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Medical aid in dying (MAID), or use of medications to hasten death for people with incurable...
Scary Mommy
