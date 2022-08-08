ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 3

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Slate

In Texas, How Much Pain Does It Take to Get Medical Care?

Last month, Fatima Abdelwahab, a Sudanese American resident of Houston, was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy—but only after it burst her fallopian tube, becoming a full-fledged medical emergency. There are a lot of reasons it might have taken a while for Fatima to get the treatment she needed: Ectopic pregnancies can be difficult to diagnose, health care facilities may have been swamped, and Abdelwahab was often in too much pain to question her doctors at length. Maybe her doctors wanted to make sure they weren’t jumping to conclusions. But in hindsight, Fatima is left with many questions. Did Texas’ abortion ban stand in her way? Were her physicians even were even allowed to treat her? Texas’ anti-abortion law makes an exception for when the mother’s life is in danger—but how much danger does it take to trigger medical care? On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Abdelwahab about what happened to her and the insidious ways abortion bans are coming between women and their doctors. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TEXAS STATE
#Labor And Delivery#Cdc#Maternity
CBS Boston

What are "growing pains" for kids? Researchers are still unsure

BOSTON -- Many kids develop what are called "growing pains." But is there really such a thing?  It turns out researchers are having a hard time determining exactly what they are.It's estimated that up to a third of children have so-called "growing pains," but that isn't technically a medical diagnosis.  It's often what parents or pediatricians tell a child or teen who has random aches and pains in their arms or legs without a clear cause. So a group of researchers in Australia looked at 145 previous studies to find answers.  And they actually found no consensus on what growing...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Scary Mommy

New Shocking CDC Study Reveals How Often Teens Carry Guns

The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a weekly digest sent out by the organization to release critical public health information, just revealed that gun carrying is much more commonly reported among youth than many parents might think. The organization looked at data from the 2017 and 2019...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Thriving at Old Age: The 3rd-Chapter Problem

Americans 65 and older comprise the fastest-growing age group in our population. Adults in the U.S. are not only reaching 65 more often than decades ago, they are also spending more of their life in this age group. Unlike youth and young adulthood, there is no preexisting formula or road...
AMERICAS
Parade

10 Best Mental Health Retreats

The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Ayurveda’s Retreat & Renewal is their signature experience. Located in a former monastery in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the relaxing, peaceful vibes at Kripalu seem to emanate even from their website. Kripalu’s retreats are a choose-your-own-adventure situation. You create your own schedule, choosing between yoga classes, healing arts, community circles, sound healing, expressive dance, and water activities like kayaking because yes, Kripalu also has a private lakefront. It’s the perfect way to decompress in a quiet setting. Plus, as an added bonus, everyone raves about the food.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

