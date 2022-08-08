Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc and TravelSafe Insurance, in Wyomissing, PA announced they have been acquired by Chris Montgomery, who will be the firm’s new president. The company just celebrated 50 years in business and operates it’s headquarters out of Wyomissing with representatives working nationwide. Montgomery brings over 30 years of management, consulting and business ownership in multiple industries. He looks to continue the excellent record of success for the agency and it’s travel insurance business. Montgomery said he intends to continue operations as is, adhering to his philosophy that “if it’s not broke don’t fix it!” Over the coming months, he will be traveling and looking forward to meeting the many customers and partners of the Chester Perfetto Agency and TravelSafe Insurance.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO