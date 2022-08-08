ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
EPAM Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it recently achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud of our entire data practice for achieving Elite Services Partner status with Snowflake. A special thanks goes out to our customers who trusted us to successfully lead their data projects and the broader EPAM Snowflake community for supporting our organization to make this happen,” said Valentin Tsitlik, Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. “Our ongoing commitment to broadening the reach of our Snowflake capabilities demonstrates we are a leading global player that helps customers build and drive their businesses forward with data.”
NEWTOWN, PA
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud

PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc Announces New President, Promotions

Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc and TravelSafe Insurance, in Wyomissing, PA announced they have been acquired by Chris Montgomery, who will be the firm’s new president. The company just celebrated 50 years in business and operates it’s headquarters out of Wyomissing with representatives working nationwide. Montgomery brings over 30 years of management, consulting and business ownership in multiple industries. He looks to continue the excellent record of success for the agency and it’s travel insurance business. Montgomery said he intends to continue operations as is, adhering to his philosophy that “if it’s not broke don’t fix it!” Over the coming months, he will be traveling and looking forward to meeting the many customers and partners of the Chester Perfetto Agency and TravelSafe Insurance.
WYOMISSING, PA
CCIU Summer Career Academies Provide Unique, Hands-on Experience

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) Summer Career Academies (SCA) are unique from the typical kids’ summer camps. They are hands-on programs that allow students to explore careers that interest them in fun and exciting ways. Students have the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art technology while learning from experienced professionals in both classroom and lab settings.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Spring City Resident Qualifies for Fight For Life National Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Ryan Trauger of Spring City, Pennsylvania has qualified for the Fight For Life Golf Series National Championship in Orlando, FL, Oct. 14-15. The golfers earned their spots after competing in the six-tournament Spring Series of the unique Fight For Life Golf Series. The top 50 of the Spring Series, as well as the top 50 in the upcoming Summer Series, earn berths in the National Championship, to be held at Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, where finalists will compete for a Mediterranean Cruise, Golf Vacations and more.
SPRING CITY, PA
Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer

LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
