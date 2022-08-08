Read full article on original website
Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs
Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
Hill International Selected for Two Landmark Projects in Abu Dhabi
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it was recently selected by Aldar Properties, PJSC, to provide project management support for two landmark projects in Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phase 1 The Grove Project and Phase 2 of the Al-Reeman residences and Reeman Living. The Grove Project encompasses The...
Pharma Giant Increases Already-Sizable Montco Presence, Inks Deal for 78,000 Square Feet in Lower Gwynedd
An aerial view of Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd. Merck, the pharmaceutical giant with sizable operations in West Point, is one of four life sciences companies that have signed a deal for space at Spring House Innovation Park in Lower Gwynedd, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
EPAM Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake
NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it recently achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud of our entire data practice for achieving Elite Services Partner status with Snowflake. A special thanks goes out to our customers who trusted us to successfully lead their data projects and the broader EPAM Snowflake community for supporting our organization to make this happen,” said Valentin Tsitlik, Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. “Our ongoing commitment to broadening the reach of our Snowflake capabilities demonstrates we are a leading global player that helps customers build and drive their businesses forward with data.”
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
bctv.org
Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc Announces New President, Promotions
Chester Perfetto Agency, Inc and TravelSafe Insurance, in Wyomissing, PA announced they have been acquired by Chris Montgomery, who will be the firm’s new president. The company just celebrated 50 years in business and operates it’s headquarters out of Wyomissing with representatives working nationwide. Montgomery brings over 30 years of management, consulting and business ownership in multiple industries. He looks to continue the excellent record of success for the agency and it’s travel insurance business. Montgomery said he intends to continue operations as is, adhering to his philosophy that “if it’s not broke don’t fix it!” Over the coming months, he will be traveling and looking forward to meeting the many customers and partners of the Chester Perfetto Agency and TravelSafe Insurance.
CCIU Summer Career Academies Provide Unique, Hands-on Experience
DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) Summer Career Academies (SCA) are unique from the typical kids’ summer camps. They are hands-on programs that allow students to explore careers that interest them in fun and exciting ways. Students have the opportunity to utilize state-of-the-art technology while learning from experienced professionals in both classroom and lab settings.
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
Essential Utilities Appoints New Chief of Staff
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities announced the recent promotion of Dave Kralle to Chief of Staff to the Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin who created the role shortly after his appointment in 2015. Franklin created the role in recognition that “people are the company’s greatest asset,” and that managing a large, geographically dispersed organization naturally presents challenges.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
Brian Manifor Appointed Firearms Acquisitions and Promotions Specialist at Morphy Auctions
DENVER, PA — Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, recently announced the appointment of Brian Manifor to the full-time position of Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions Specialist. For the past four years, Manifor has served as a consultant to Morphy’s, utilizing his exceptional knowledge of Gold Rush, Western and Indian relics and art.
Three Suitors Join Forces to Acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital
Chestnut Hill Hospital.Image via Tower Health. After Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic withdrew its interest in buying Chestnut Hill Hospital in January, three new suitors joined forces to buy the hospital from the financially ailing Tower Health, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Spring City Resident Qualifies for Fight For Life National Championship
DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Ryan Trauger of Spring City, Pennsylvania has qualified for the Fight For Life Golf Series National Championship in Orlando, FL, Oct. 14-15. The golfers earned their spots after competing in the six-tournament Spring Series of the unique Fight For Life Golf Series. The top 50 of the Spring Series, as well as the top 50 in the upcoming Summer Series, earn berths in the National Championship, to be held at Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, where finalists will compete for a Mediterranean Cruise, Golf Vacations and more.
Southern Chester County Regional Police Department Seeks Part-Time Officer
LANDENBERG, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced it is currently seeking candidates for the position of a part-time police officer. This is a great opportunity for those who are looking to start or continue their career in law enforcement. The Department is responsible for providing law enforcement and peacekeeping services to New Garden Township, West Grove Borough and Avondale Borough.
New $50 Million Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Chester County’s Lone City Back on the Map
Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map. IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform
EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
PA Lottery: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon
CENTER SQUARE, PA — If you’re a Pennsylvania Lottery player, check your tickets: the PA Lottery has announced that a winning Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in for the September 20, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The $100,000 winning ticket was sold by Wawa, 1015 Dekalb Pike,...
