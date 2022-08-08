The Swepsonville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at Swepsonville United Methodist Church located at 1307 East Main St. Graham, NC 27253. The purpose of this hearing is to receive citizen input regarding the following newly revised Ordinances: Nuisance Ordinance, Minimum Housing Ordinance, Animal Ordinance, Noise Ordinance, and Vehicle Ordinance. Copies of these Ordinances are available on the Town’s website at https://swepsonvillenc.com/ anytime and at Town Hall. Hearing impaired persons requiring assistance should contact Amy Albright, Town Clerk at 336-578-5644 EXT 102 or via email at amy.albright@swepsonvillenc.com at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.

