ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?

QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Legal Notices, Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Swepsonville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at Swepsonville United Methodist Church located at 1307 East Main St. Graham, NC 27253. The purpose of this hearing is to receive citizen input regarding the following newly revised Ordinances: Nuisance Ordinance, Minimum Housing Ordinance, Animal Ordinance, Noise Ordinance, and Vehicle Ordinance. Copies of these Ordinances are available on the Town’s website at https://swepsonvillenc.com/ anytime and at Town Hall. Hearing impaired persons requiring assistance should contact Amy Albright, Town Clerk at 336-578-5644 EXT 102 or via email at amy.albright@swepsonvillenc.com at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.
SWEPSONVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city council meets despite protesters

Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
GRAHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gibsonville, NC
Government
City
Alamance, NC
City
Gibsonville, NC
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alderman#Police
cbs17

Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
WFMY NEWS2

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy