alamancenews.com
Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?
QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
alamancenews.com
Legal Notices, Thursday, August 11, 2022
The Swepsonville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 7:00pm in the Fellowship Hall at Swepsonville United Methodist Church located at 1307 East Main St. Graham, NC 27253. The purpose of this hearing is to receive citizen input regarding the following newly revised Ordinances: Nuisance Ordinance, Minimum Housing Ordinance, Animal Ordinance, Noise Ordinance, and Vehicle Ordinance. Copies of these Ordinances are available on the Town’s website at https://swepsonvillenc.com/ anytime and at Town Hall. Hearing impaired persons requiring assistance should contact Amy Albright, Town Clerk at 336-578-5644 EXT 102 or via email at amy.albright@swepsonvillenc.com at least 24 hours prior to the hearing to request special accommodations.
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
alamancenews.com
Graham city council meets despite protesters
Graham’s city council meeting Tuesday night was conducted while about a half dozen protesters, led by Faith Cook with a bullhorn, chanted against the Graham police department’s hiring last year of Douglas Strader. Strader is a former Greensboro policeman who was fired for an offense other than the...
cbs17
Durham Sheriff announces nearly 500 traffic violations in second quarter
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced nearly 500 traffic citations have been given since April. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead released the statistics from April to June. Since then, the following citations have been given:. 389 speeding tickets. 36 driving without a license. 33 driving...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
wfdd.org
Guilford County allocates federal money for municipal water, other projects
Several municipal projects in Guilford County will get a boost from federal COVID-19 relief money. The county’s board of commissioners recently approved releasing a third round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The $41 million pot of money is being allocated to six municipalities in Guilford County:...
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76 taped off after New Bern Avenue shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Zack’s Gas 76 and the connecting grocery store are taped off Wednesday night after Raleigh police responded to a shooting off New Bern Avenue. Along with the gas station and grocery store taped off, a Silver Pontiac Sedan was also taped off after it was shot multiple times and suffered damage to its windows as broken glass surrounded the vehicle.
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Deputy-involved shooting after a welfare check on Cable Creek Road Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Asheboro Wednesday evening, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Deputies were responding to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road. When they got there, a man with a gun ran from the home and came back before leaving out the back door.
'I owe him quite a bit,' Caswell County deputy shot, dragged out of line of fire by partner
SEMORA, N.C. — Deputy Arran Tyndall donned an arm sling on Thursday - a day after authorities said a man walked out of a house with a gun and shot him several times. "A little banged up, a little sore and tender, but in the grand scheme of things, still breathing. Still kicking," he said.
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
Bugs and handwashing violations: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 9)
Several restaurants this week, including a popular ITB brewery, had pink and black residue build-up in their ice and drink machines.
North Carolina police release 911 calls describing pilot who exited mid-flight
Cary police have released new 911 calls describing details of the pilot who exited an aircraft mid-flight in the Triangle on July 29.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
