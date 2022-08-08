ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

American Haircuts Opens In Brookhaven

By Lisa Hay
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

American Haircuts announced they have an opening date for their 6th metro Atlanta Barbershop. The new American Haircut location will open August 15th at Brookhaven Station at 4060 Peachtree Road NW, Suite E, Brookhaven, GA 30312.

American Haircuts is an independent, locally based company owned by barbers. The company opened their first location in Roswell, Georgia in 2005 and have since expanded with six metro Atlanta locations. In addition to Roswell, the company has stores in Kennesaw, Midtown Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, Ansley II in Atlanta and now Brookhaven.

Founders David Alexander and Greg Martin set out to reinvent the classic barbershop for the modern age. Their locations are upscale, without being uptight and offers men’s haircuts, hot shaves, and quality grooming products from Uppercut, Suavecito, Jack Black, and STMNT.

Amenities include televisions at stations, complimentary beer and soft drinks, online appointments, hot lather neck shaves and their signature hot towel finish. Men’s haircuts at Brookhaven will start at $38. Founder David Alexander said in a statement, “We’re proud to be part of the community in Brookhaven! We have a great team assembled and we’re looking forward to bringing the traditional,yet modern barbershop to the Brookhaven and Buckhead area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNuor_0h9WjcMR00
Photo: Official


buckhead.com

Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market

ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
ATLANTA, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Lifestyle
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s restaurant report card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the beltline is a go-to for movie stars.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Big things poppin' | T.I. honored at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I. was honored in his hometown Wednesday. Big things were poppin' at Georgia's state capitol as lawmakers celebrated Clifford Harris' philanthropy and community initiatives. Lawmakers honored his service to the state with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. T.I. has always had the motivation to...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
