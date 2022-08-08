American Haircuts Opens In Brookhaven

American Haircuts announced they have an opening date for their 6th metro Atlanta Barbershop. The new American Haircut location will open August 15th at Brookhaven Station at 4060 Peachtree Road NW, Suite E, Brookhaven, GA 30312.

American Haircuts is an independent, locally based company owned by barbers. The company opened their first location in Roswell, Georgia in 2005 and have since expanded with six metro Atlanta locations. In addition to Roswell, the company has stores in Kennesaw, Midtown Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, Ansley II in Atlanta and now Brookhaven.

Founders David Alexander and Greg Martin set out to reinvent the classic barbershop for the modern age. Their locations are upscale, without being uptight and offers men’s haircuts, hot shaves, and quality grooming products from Uppercut, Suavecito, Jack Black, and STMNT.

Amenities include televisions at stations, complimentary beer and soft drinks, online appointments, hot lather neck shaves and their signature hot towel finish. Men’s haircuts at Brookhaven will start at $38. Founder David Alexander said in a statement, “We’re proud to be part of the community in Brookhaven! We have a great team assembled and we’re looking forward to bringing the traditional,yet modern barbershop to the Brookhaven and Buckhead area.”

Photo: Official

