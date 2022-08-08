Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD opens the school year with new schools, changes
HUMBLE, Texas – Thousands of students in Humble Independent School District will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday and there are a lot of updates this year. New Autumn Ridge Middle School on Woodland Hills Drive will open its doors Tuesday. Another new facility, North Agricultural Science Center,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD parents voice concerns about student’s access to certain books in campus libraries
HUMBLE – Humble ISD parents voiced concern about access to certain books in the district’s libraries and took their concerns to public comment in Tuesday’s board meeting. Tuesday marked the district’s first day of school. At the board meeting, some community members were heated and came...
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
Here's what Houston-area school districts are doing to keep students safe this year
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is assuring parents that student safety is at the top of his department's mind as the school year is set to begin. On Monday, Herman and school district police chiefs inside Precinct 4 got together to let parents...
Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy
The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration.
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases
Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Click2Houston.com
Apartments called ‘deplorable’ by residents back up to code; Community leaders, activists provide school supplies for those families
HOUSTON – Big changes are happening at the Sterlingshire Apartments in northeast Houston. Since June, KPRC 2 has reported about residents who were living in deplorable conditions. Since then, community activists and city leaders have stepped up to help. On Saturday, the Rainbow Push Coalition and several other organizers...
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
Click2Houston.com
Attorney files lawsuit for Galveston golf cart crash victims; Family’s hosting several benefit fundraisers this weekend
ROSENBERG – We are getting new details about the deadly golf cart accident in Galveston over the weekend that killed two adults and two children from Rosenberg. The surviving family members are filing a lawsuit and on Wednesday the attorney representing the family spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
