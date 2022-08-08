ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Community Impact Houston

Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD

In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Humble ISD opens the school year with new schools, changes

HUMBLE, Texas – Thousands of students in Humble Independent School District will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday and there are a lot of updates this year. New Autumn Ridge Middle School on Woodland Hills Drive will open its doors Tuesday. Another new facility, North Agricultural Science Center,...
HUMBLE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom

HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Future Hitchcock downtown development meant to add livability, boost the local economy

The city of Hitchcock in Galveston County covers more than 90 square miles, stretching all the way down to the West Bay, but most of the land is rural and undeveloped. Virtually all of its commercial and residential life is planted just north and south of State Highway 6, but the town's linear layout along a five-lane highway doesn’t give it much of a downtown area.
HITCHCOCK, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: New hospitalizations stagnate as indicators show decline in new cases

Texas Medical Center hospitals saw a declining number of COVID-19 cases week over week while hospitalizations remained mostly the same. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) In the week spanning Aug. 1-7, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 220 COVID-19 patients per day to its hospitals, a slight increase from the 219 average patients per day in the week of July 25-31, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.

