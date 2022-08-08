Read full article on original website
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Heat continues, thunderstorm chances rise
It's a hot day across western Montana! Highs temperatures will end up in the 90s and low 100s area wide. Some cloud cover will move in, but we should remain overall dry today. Tomorrow will bring cloud cover and showers/thunderstorms to the region. Highs will fall back slightly to the 80s and 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the end of the week, so if you have any outdoor plans- keep an eye to the sky!
Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms
Plentiful cloud cover across western Montana today will keep us cooler than yesterday, but temperatures are still above normal with highs in the 80s and 90s area wide. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today as a monsoonal moisture plume is directed into our region. With plenty of available moisture on tap, any thunderstorms that form will be capable of locally heavy rainfall (along with gusty winds and frequent lightning). Southwest Montana will see showers/thundershowers overnight and into tomorrow morning. Overall, the severity of any thunderstorms today appears to be minimal.
Closed by Intense Fire, Popular Montana State Park Has Reopened
While there are still flames and tinder-dry conditions in the area, a state park has reopened and some (not all) evacuation orders have been lifted. That's good news for those who love to recreate, and especially for those who live on or near Lake Mary Ronan, 7 miles west of Flathead Lake. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that as of this morning (Wednesday), they have reopened Lake Mary Ronan State Park. The Elmo 2 fire forced its closure last week. And while some evacuation orders were lifted, there are still certain restrictions and evacuation orders in place.
Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
Fire weather danger increases for Northeast Montana counties
Fire Weather Watches have been issued for dangerous conditions in several northeast Montana counties because of high temperatures and very gusty winds. Conditions are drying up again across the state and more Fire Weather Watches are being issued as the temperatures stay high, humidities stay low and the winds remain gusty. Those elements are a recipe for disaster.
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula
When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen
In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.
No growth detected on Elmo 2 Fire, containment increases
MISSOULA, Mont. — An infrared overnight flight found zero acres of growth on the Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County. The most active area is near Big Meadows, but areas of intense heat have subsided to scattered and isolated heat. Crews have the fire 61% contained as of...
Hog Trough Fire grows to 824 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning southeast of Hamilton has grown to 824 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. That's an increase of 35 acres since Monday. The daily flight log notes the following: "Perimeter growth was mapped in the fire’s southwestern (north of Weasel Creek) and...
“Dangerous Obstacle.” Exposed Pipe Closes Part of a Montana River
Well, here is something you wouldn't want to have to navigate around when floating a river in Montana. And in this case, it's in such a complicated section of water that navigation around it is not even practical, and has been deemed very unsafe. For now, the only logical solution is to close down a small stretch until the problem can be resolved.
Officials urge caution as fires spread across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — State and county firefighters responded to 71 fires in the first week of August, which burned 16,218 acres across Montana. Firefighters from all agencies have responded to a total of 1,049 fires since the start of the year, and 53,668 acres have been burned. The preparedness...
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Butte to host Montana Clean Energy Fair on Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Renewable Energy Association will host the annual Montana Clean Energy Fair in Butte this Saturday. This is the fair's 11th year of bringing education and workshops around the state to different cities, allowing hundreds of Montanans to participate. The event takes place from 9...
