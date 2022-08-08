Spurs Ex Lonnie Walker IV Assisting San Antonio for Back-to-School

Walker is headed west for LA this season, but that hasn't stopped him from remaining an active member in the San Antonio community.

Former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick and newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV was headed toward what seemed like an inevitable departure from the Alamo City as free agency loomed at the beginning of this offseason.

But even as he begin his new journey with a longtime Spurs rival, he's continuing to give back to the place he called home during the first four years of his NBA career.

Walker's foundation and Fantastic Sams, a local hair salon, are teaming up to give young students free haircuts and back-to-school supplies as the new academic year begins later this month.

Per Kens5, the partnership began taking fundraising and donations for the give-back process earlier this year. All the efforts have now resulted in over 150 school backpacks, miscellaneous school supplies, and, of course, the free haircuts.

The community-wide initiative will help those in San Antonio as well as surrounding areas like Boerne, Schertz, Floresville, Castroville, and more.

Walker signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Lakers at the start of free agency on June 30. The Spurs pulled the $6.3 million qualifying offer that was tendered to Walker on Wednesday a little over 30 minutes prior to the start of the signing period, allowing the 23-year-old to test the open market as a unrestricted free agent.

The move came after the Spurs officially announced the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale to the Atlanta Hawks for multiple first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari.

In 70 appearances last season, Walker averaged a career-high in scoring at 12.1 points, while adding 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

He now takes his high-flying athleticism to Hollywood to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And given his track record of being an active member of the community, the people of Los Angeles are not only getting a talented player, but a selfless person as well.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.