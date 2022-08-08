ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida Man Charged After Reports He Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Landscaper

Authorities in Florida have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly drew an assault rifle on a Black landscaper during an altercation over parking. According to ABC Action News, the accused, identified as David H. Berry, issued threats to the landscraper while he was working in a neighborhood in Clearwater on July 7, police said. Berry was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the confrontation.
CLEARWATER, FL
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
OLDSMAR, FL
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
GULFPORT, FL

