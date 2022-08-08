Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
‘Embodiment of evil’: Tampa woman accused of masterminding double murder wants out of jail
TAMPA, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman accused of planning and executing two murders wants out of jail as prosecutors fight to keep her behind bars. During a bond hearing, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lead detective Joshua Davis described the cold and calculated killing of 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles. He...
howafrica.com
Florida Man Charged After Reports He Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Landscaper
Authorities in Florida have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly drew an assault rifle on a Black landscaper during an altercation over parking. According to ABC Action News, the accused, identified as David H. Berry, issued threats to the landscraper while he was working in a neighborhood in Clearwater on July 7, police said. Berry was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the confrontation.
Pinellas daycare teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head: Sheriff's Office
A daycare teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
Second suspect in Tampa rapper’s murder arrested, deputies say
A second man was arrested and charged in connection to a Tampa rapper's murder last month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
wild941.com
Tampa Man Released From Jail Tries Breaking Into 3 Cars In Jail Parking Lot
A Tampa man that bailed out of the Pinellas County jail Sunday tried to then break into three different sheriff’s officer vehicles parked at that same jail! He said, he thought the keys were left inside the vehicles. The 32-year-old was pulled over because he showed signs of impairment...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
‘Speed and fear’: Deputies arrest suspect in TD Bank robbery
Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man suspected of robbing the TD Bank on North Dale Mabry Highway.
St. Pete Massage Envy massage therapist accused of battering client, affidavit says
A massage therapist was arrested in St. Petersburg after he was accused of battering a woman, according to an arrest affidavit.
cw34.com
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
Reward Increased To $9,500 To Help Solve Murder Of 61-Year-Old Man
TAMPA, Fla. – On July 5, 2022, 61-year-old Richard Martin was found in the 3100 block of N. Elmore Avenue, alongside Robles Park in Tampa. Martin was inside his truck at the time he was killed. Detectives believe he died between July 1st and July
8 suspects face 34 drug, gun-related felonies after Sarasota investigation
Eight suspects were charged after a "significant long-term" investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
