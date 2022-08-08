Authorities in Florida have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly drew an assault rifle on a Black landscaper during an altercation over parking. According to ABC Action News, the accused, identified as David H. Berry, issued threats to the landscraper while he was working in a neighborhood in Clearwater on July 7, police said. Berry was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the confrontation.

