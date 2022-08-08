Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County officials celebrate completed expansion of cage-free egg farm
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County officials celebrated the expansion of a cage-free egg farm on Thursday. Officials and business leaders were part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the expansion of Herbruck's Poultry Ranch at the Blue Springs Egg Farm facility in Montgomery Township. The expansion project was...
Back-to-school drive in Cumberland County aims to gather supplies for the new school year
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The start of the new school year is approaching—as usual, alarmingly fast. For families anxious about how they’re going to pay for new school supplies, a donation drive in Cumberland County is collecting everything from backpacks to binders. Capital City Mall in Camp...
Meet the newest members of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services
YORK, Pa. — Four fresh faces joined the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services. The probationary firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 11. New member Connor Caruso is eager to be there for his community. “My dad, he’s been a firefighter for 20...
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old York hospital to be turned into apartments
A former hospital in York County will soon turn into an apartment building.
Hopewell Township supervisors vote not to recommend reusing landfill
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Three Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously not to recommend the reopening of a former landfill site. However, this does not mean that the issue is settled. Community members gathered to hear more about the York County Solid Waste Authority’s (YCSWA) plans to reuse a landfill...
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Lancaster County alpaca summer camp offers unique experience for participating campers
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Lancaster County are getting the chance to work with some unique animals in August. Greystone Ridge Alpacas is holding its annual advanced alpaca summer camp. The runs daily for three hours a day, until Friday Aug.12. The week-long camp is for kids ages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]
It's time for new restaurant highlights. Lancaster has so much to offer when it comes to food, whether you're a picky eater or all about exploring cuisines and foods - there's something for everyone.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Scammers posing as local fire companies is the newest scam sweeping southcentral Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local fire companies across the Midstate are warning of a new scam. Many fire companies, including Union Deposit, Lancaster Township, and Rheems Fire Departments have posted announcements on their Facebook pages warning residents of the new scam. Typically, the potential victim will receive a text message...
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
abc27.com
Dozens scammed in Harrisburg car seller’s multi-million mile odometer tampering scheme; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of car buyers in the Harrisburg area were allegedly scammed in an odometer tampering scheme that involved over four million miles rolled back on vehicles sold online. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a family in Harrisburg was involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook...
York searching for 2022's perfect Christmas tree
YORK, Pa. — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas season. The tree will be placed on Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season. Spruce trees over 30 feet tall are quality contenders for the available spot. If you have a tree believed to be ideal, contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with your name, address, and phone number.
Italian restaurant to open in Cumberland County development
Diners will feel like they’ve touched down in Italy at a new restaurant due to open later this year in Cumberland County. Luna Italian Cuisine is joining Legacy Park mixed-use development in Mechanicsburg with authentic Italian dishes, house-made wine and an expansive special event space.
abc27.com
This York County home has its own ‘beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
Dallastown community rallies to support fair contracts for educators
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Less than three weeks before children return to the classroom, the Dallastown Area School District is still negotiating contracts with their educators. The school board has been unable to reach an agreement with teachers, who are fighting for better pay and the bargaining has been ongoing for nearly two and a half years.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0