York County, PA

FOX 43

Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York searching for 2022's perfect Christmas tree

YORK, Pa. — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas season. The tree will be placed on Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season. Spruce trees over 30 feet tall are quality contenders for the available spot. If you have a tree believed to be ideal, contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with your name, address, and phone number.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

This York County home has its own ‘beach’

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dallastown community rallies to support fair contracts for educators

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Less than three weeks before children return to the classroom, the Dallastown Area School District is still negotiating contracts with their educators. The school board has been unable to reach an agreement with teachers, who are fighting for better pay and the bargaining has been ongoing for nearly two and a half years.
DALLASTOWN, PA
