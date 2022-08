When is “Meet the Teacher” for SAISD schools

Like school districts and businesses across the United States, San Angelo ISD is also experiencing an unprecedented bus driver shortage and increased student ridership. SAISD is addressing the shortage with a temporary delay of bus transportation for our high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School for the first two weeks of school. We currently have eight bus routes without drivers for the start of the school year, and are looking to hire 12 bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Transportation for high school students will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after the Labor Day holiday.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO