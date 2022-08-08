ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help

More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, leading to the arrest of a Decatur County landowner. Twenty-four animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not-for-profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13

The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999. The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
Whitestown resident wins Indiana Donor Network Foundation scholarship

The Indiana Donor Network Foundation has selected Emily Humphrey, Whitestown, for a $2,500 scholarship. Humphrey, the sister of an organ donor hero, will use the scholarship to help with her college studies. “The scholarship will help significantly with allowing me to focus primarily on studying and not having to worry...
Column: Eat local to help the earth

Travel and food are often inseparable. Many people plan their trips across the nation and around the world specifically to experience local culture and cuisine. How many of us, however, are consciously aware of the fact that food also travels to us? In fact, the number of miles that most food travels is astonishing. On average, processed foods travel 1,300 miles before landing on your plate, and produce travels even further – 1,500 miles on average.
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved

Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news...
JCFiber’s fourth zone to expand into southeastern Johnson County

JCREMC subsidiary JCFiber has announced its fourth zone of fiber internet expansion to underserved areas in JCREMC’s electric service territory. Zone 4 follows the eastern Johnson County Line and encompasses an area east, southeast, and south of Franklin. Mainline construction is under way, and residents within this zone should be eligible to sign up during the first and second quarter of 2023. Residents will be notified by postcard when they are eligible to sign up.
Stafford devoted life to helping others

Cynthia Stafford was dedicated to helping others. “She had a teacher’s heart,” said her daughter, Andrea Brown. “Everything she encountered, she figured out a way to benefit somebody.”. Stafford, a Westfield resident who died July 23 at age 76, was a special education teacher at Noblesville High...
Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
Remembering a fallen hero: Friends share memories of slain Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz

Hours before Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Madison County, he pulled up to the side of Joyner’s Hamburgers in Elwood and talked to muralist Theodore Winters. Throughout the day, Winters had been getting honks and waves from law enforcement officers who drove by a mural he was painting of a giant American flag on the building.
Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023

The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 individuals who live or work in Hamilton County to take part in its 10-month community leadership program. • Ramona Adams — The Center for the Performing Arts. • Ali Alvey — Beaver Gravel. • Stephanie Amick — Agape Therapeutic Riding...
What’s Up at the Marion Municipal Airport

In late summer, two annual events roar down the runaway at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana. They’re exciting, exotic and unexpected. In mid-August, the Indy Airstrip Attack brings extreme horsepower and side-by-side tarmac racing at over 200 mph. Then, on Saturday during Labor Day weekend, the Fly/In Cruise/In showcases both classic aircraft and vintage vehicles. Here’s what you can expect at these out-of-bounds, thrilling events.
COUNTY NEWS: Health department to restrict pump-and-haul permits

Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.
Walters vital to Brown County art scene

Zionsville resident Andra Walters usually spends three days each week in Brown County as the executive director of the Brown County Art Guild. “Andra is an inspiring woman and an important contributor to the vitality of the arts in Indiana,” said Annie Hawk, who serves as president of ChamberFest Brown County.
The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
