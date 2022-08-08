ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Security guard killed after approaching 'suspicious' vehicle in Berks County, police say

 2 days ago

A security guard was killed and another wounded when shots were fired at a business in Berks County.

Police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning along the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan.

Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.

A 37-year-old guard, identified as Troy Rickenbach of West Reading, was killed.

The other guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and has already been discharged from the hospital.

"This is an area of our county which is very rural and typically we have little criminal activity in New Morgan Borough," said District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities say they do not yet know why the car was there, or if there was more than one shooter.

ThatgirlRebecca
2d ago

Typical crumbs who have been stealing catalytic converters took the life of that poor soul and wounded another! Losers choosing money over the life of a fellow human! Morgan and police have been aware of the theft for awhile but no one could catch them. Seems off to me…. Leaves me with more questions than answers

Cheryl Ann
1d ago

May God bless his family and friends! My thoughts and prayers 🙏 are with them. Absolutely ridiculous that these men were simply doing their job and people like this exist!!!! An unnecessary act on two hardworking people who have people that love them. Thankfully the other guard is home with his family.

