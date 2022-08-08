ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches

 3 days ago

School districts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before the start of the year, as the nationwide teacher shortage takes root.

If jobs aren't filled, the impact on classrooms could be detrimental to both teachers and students.

"We'd like to be able to hire a full-time teacher. There just doesn't seem like to be a lot of people who want to do this work," said Daniel McGarry, the superintendent of Upper Darby School District.

With three weeks to go until the first day of school, the district still has 40 teacher openings. If those jobs don't get filled, up to 300 kids could take the classes they need at community college.

"If we can't hire a teacher here, we'll pay for you to go to Delaware County Community College. We'll pay your tuition, we'll pay for your books," said McGarry.

The superintendent called it a short-term solution to a massive problem.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.

The School District of Philadelphia still has about 270 vacancies, and that's with almost 97% of jobs filled.

Charter schools in the city are suffering too.

"They go to different schools because they look for different things in a school, in an employer. Just as you want to find the best candidate, teachers want to find the best fit," said Jenna Strothers, the middle school principal at Laboratory Charter School.

The charter system held a job fair at the middle school Monday, hoping to fill four vacant jobs.

The teacher's union in Delaware called the teacher shortage a perfect storm.

"It is a big deal," said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Educational Association.

Ingram says teachers are burned out from the pandemic, are finding higher-paying jobs elsewhere, and have serious concerns about school safety.

"The expectations that educators are having to work under are just too much," she said

There are more than 500 public school openings in Delaware. The impact could be higher class sizes and teachers taking on more sections, both are factors contributing to burnout in the first place.

Comments / 28

Bobby C.
3d ago

With the way teachers are treated by students and their parents, they get no respect they are physically abused with no help most of the time by their school board.

Reply
20
Bob White
3d ago

Maybe because of the stuff they want these teachers to teach these kids today . Maybe they don't want to at all .

Reply(1)
26
fastfireguy1234
3d ago

First is salary. Teaching for how important of a job it is. Tends to be not the most profitable venture a lot of people who want to teach and are teachers are leaving because of that they can’t afford to keep teaching. Then comes funding. Schools a lot of them are underfunding the classroom. Teachers often have to pay for a lot of things out of pocket just to get a functioning classroom and with them already being not paid the best. It’s easy to see why people are leaving. Then to add on top a lot of parents were treating school almost as the place to raise their children so teachers often become daycare specialists for teens. A lot of teachers as years past just don’t want to put up with all the disrespect that tends to happen in the modern classroom. For example this past year there was the hit your teacher or vandilize the bathroom tic toc challenges that went very widespread.

Reply(3)
9
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
5NEWS

Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year

ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
