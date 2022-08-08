Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen
Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
westkentuckystar.com
River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th
The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
mayfield-messenger.com
Graves County may see new Hampton Inn
Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wpsdlocal6.com
Year starts for Paducah Public Schools
Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act
With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
wpsdlocal6.com
With the cost of ingredients and packaging affecting menu prices, inflation impacts local businesses
PADUCAH — Higher food costs have hit you at the grocery store, and they've hit local businesses hard too. Customers may be enjoying menu items that are more expensive than usual. At Branch Out in Paducah, owners said the inflation that's impacting the country has been a shock for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
wkms.org
Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
KFVS12
Fire at Creal Springs Municipal Building under investigation, city deals with damage
CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is ongoing in the city of Creal Springs, in Williamson County, after a fire started in the city’s municipal building Monday night, August 8. Creal Springs Mayor Micah Morrow said she received a call around 5:48 p.m. that the municipal building, which...
KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
Comments / 0