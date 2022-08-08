ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Mayor bestows Junior Duchess Award to Paducah teen

Tuesday evening Paducah Mayor George Bray presented eighth grader Nyla Holder with the first Junior Duchess Award. The city already presents Duke and Duchess awards to recognize adults who have impacted the community. However, Bray said the city decided it was time to develop a junior Duke and Duchess award to recognize teens.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th

The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
PADUCAH, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Graves County may see new Hampton Inn

Graves County could be the home of a new, state-of-the-art 87-room hotel. Local investor Al Nathu and his attorney, James Parsons, presented new hotel plans to the Graves County Fiscal Court on Monday, in hopes of building a new Hampton Inn. Nathu said he already has a franchise approval in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wpsdlocal6.com

Year starts for Paducah Public Schools

Paducah Public Schools aims to promote positive environment as school year starts. With the start of the school year, teachers in Paducah Public Schools say they want to create an environment that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Those goals have been on educators’ minds after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface was posted to social media in 2020.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
UNION CITY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act

With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Call for submissions: first day of school

Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wsiu.org

Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home

The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
KFVS12

Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
KFVS12

ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife

Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
CARBONDALE, IL
wkms.org

Webster County sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering

A Webster County Grand Jury has indicted 57-year-old Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree on two charges, one of them a Class D felony, on Wednesday. A release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office said Jones, of Sebree, was indicted on one charge of misdemeanor official misconduct and one felony charge of tampering with a witness. According to the release, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the office’s Special Prosecutions Unit.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

