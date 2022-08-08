ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County Courthouse now requires masks in courtrooms, judge’s chambers

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County District Court is now requiring everyone wears a mask in the courtroom and in the Judge’s Chambers.

According to a statement from the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, anyone coming to court must bring a mask and wear it.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will not supply masks after Sept. 1, 2022, and the Court is not responsible for suppling the public with masks.

