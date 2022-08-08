Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy

Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in West Mount Airy

All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.

At 12:30 a.m. police say the man broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza at 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke through the basement door, then broke into a cash register and stole two safes.

The next burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at High Point Café at 620 Carpenter Lane.

Police say the suspect walked off with a cash register before driving away in a dark-colored sedan.

all restaurants and cafes in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood were hit by a series of break-ins this week.

Another burglary happened around 4 a.m. Maleani Café on the 6700 block of Germantown Avenue.

While there was no surveillance video of this crime, police say the same method of entry was used and a cash register was broken into.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Philadelphia police.