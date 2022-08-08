ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnvXl_0h9Whvoa00

Philadelphia police have released video of a suspect wanted for multiple burglaries in West Mount Airy .

All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.

At 12:30 a.m. police say the man broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza at 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Avenue.

Police say the suspect broke through the basement door, then broke into a cash register and stole two safes.

The next burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at High Point Café at 620 Carpenter Lane.

Police say the suspect walked off with a cash register before driving away in a dark-colored sedan.

all restaurants and cafes in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood were hit by a series of break-ins this week.

Another burglary happened around 4 a.m. Maleani Café on the 6700 block of Germantown Avenue.

While there was no surveillance video of this crime, police say the same method of entry was used and a cash register was broken into.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Police investigating 2 separate carjackings in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area.Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related.So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be okay.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man is undergoing surgery after police say he was shot in West Philadelphia. This happened just before 4 a.m. along Fairmount Avenue.Investigators say the victim told officers a man approached him with a gun and demanded that he turn over his vehicle.Police say the victim did not fight back, but the suspect shot the man in the leg and took off without his car.Police say about 15 minutes later, officers responded to another carjacking incident in the area. The second carjacking incident happened at 37th and Aspen Streets around 4:15 a.m.Police say a white Lexus was taken at gunpoint. Authorities say they tracked that vehicle down to East Germantown, where they stopped the car and arrested the suspect at the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue. The suspect in the incident matches the description of the shooter from the attempted carjacking at Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Police say it's still not clear if these two incidents are related. Investigators say the victim is in stable condition and will be OK.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Shell Gas Station owner stabbed 3 times by a customer in Roxborough

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Shell Gas Station store owner was stabbed multiple times inside his establishment in the city’s Roxborough section. The incident happened on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9:30 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 29-year-old man was stabbed three times in the arm during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#High Point#Violent Crime
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Jeep Cherokee in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat.Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
phl17.com

Man shot 3 times at Mckinley Playground in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened on the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, left leg, and right foot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2nd ACCT employee may have been involved in death of dog "Saint"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News has learned new details about the death of a dog at one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters. One ACCT employee is already facing charges. Now, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says another employee could be involved. Terrell Walton is already charged in connection with the death of Saint. The dog's family was told he was injured and put down, but the district attorney's office says an officer saw Walton making jabbing motions with a catch pole before hearing Saint yelp. Prosecutors tell Eyewitness News a second employee prevented that officer from coming into the ACCT building to get Walton's information. That second worker has not been identified or charged. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy