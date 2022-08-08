21-year-old pedestrian injured in Fauquier County hit-and-run, state police investigating
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the injury of a 21-year-old pedestrian.
Shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, state troopers were called to the intersection of James Madison Highway and Catlett Road for a suspected hit-and-run.Crash on I-95 North causes 5-mile backup in Richmond
According to police, a pedestrian had been walking east across James Madison Highway when he was hit by a 2017 Alfa Romeo sedan traveling northbound. The driver reportedly had a green light and was unable to avoid the collision. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk, according to police.
Police said the driver of the Alfa Romeo — a 24-year-old man from Orange County, Virginia — pulled over immediately. He was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
A second vehicle then also struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping, according to police. This vehicle is believed to be a white SUV or truck of unknown make and model.
The pedestrian — a 21-year-old man from Bealeton, Virginia — had life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.20-year-old ejected, killed in Virginia car crash after van runs stop sign
The crash remains under investigation as state police work to identify the second driver involved in the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540-347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov .
Correction: This article mistakenly reported that the victim died from injuries sustained during the crash. He is facing life-threatening injuries. (8:11 p.m., August 8)Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0