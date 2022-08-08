21-year-old pedestrian injured in Fauquier County hit-and-run, state police investigating

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that resulted in the injury of a 21-year-old pedestrian.

Shortly after 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, state troopers were called to the intersection of James Madison Highway and Catlett Road for a suspected hit-and-run.

According to police, a pedestrian had been walking east across James Madison Highway when he was hit by a 2017 Alfa Romeo sedan traveling northbound. The driver reportedly had a green light and was unable to avoid the collision. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Alfa Romeo — a 24-year-old man from Orange County, Virginia — pulled over immediately. He was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

A second vehicle then also struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping, according to police. This vehicle is believed to be a white SUV or truck of unknown make and model.

The pedestrian — a 21-year-old man from Bealeton, Virginia — had life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation as state police work to identify the second driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540-347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Correction: This article mistakenly reported that the victim died from injuries sustained during the crash. He is facing life-threatening injuries. (8:11 p.m., August 8)

