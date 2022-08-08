ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 7

votered
2d ago

What does the democrats have to hide? All they want to do is investigate the republicans and indict them for things the democrats have done themselves in the past.

Reply
2
Related
AZFamily

Where do Arizona governor candidates stand on abortion rights?

New law criminalizes hazing in Arizona ten years after ASU fraternity pledge's death. The bill is known as Jack’s law in reference to Jack Culolias, a 19-year-old ASU student who died after drinking too much at an ASU fraternity pledge event. U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Phoenix to discuss...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Arizona Government
prescottenews.com

Update on Arizona State Senate Race in LD-1

As of Wednesday, August 10th, with the Secretary of State’s website updated at 6:16 pm, the number of votes for Ken Bennett and Steve Zipperman have not changed since Tuesday. Mr. Bennet is still ahead by 256 votes. Prescot teNews will continue to watch this race.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Maricopa County records its most ballots in primary election history

PHOENIX — The final election results for the 2022 August Primary election in Arizona were posted and 866,924 voters cast a ballot, a record in Maricopa County for primary elections, per the Maricopa County Elections Department. The number measured 35.04% of total eligible voters with 759,240 early ballots (87.58%)...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ben Cotton
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Joe Arpaio loses 3rd comeback bid in town mayoral race

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics but was ousted nearly six years ago amid frustration over his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, was defeated Wednesday in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. His defeat in the mayor’s race in Fountain Hills against two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks Arpaio’s third failed comeback bid since his 2016 loss after serving 24 years as the sheriff of Maricopa County. Even though election officials say all votes in Maricopa County have been counted, Arpaio said Wednesday evening that he wasn’t conceding the race and instead was going to consult with an attorney to explore whether to challenge the results. “I am not saying I am going to do it,” Arpaio said of a legal challenge. “I’m not a lawyer. I just want a little information. In today’s environment, a large percentage of the people are not happy with the way the (election) system was working.”
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Lawsuits#Michigan State Police#The Arizona Senate#Democrat#Cyfir#Gop
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kjzz.org

Arizona's weekly COVID-19 trends show slight improvements

COVID-19 is still widespread in Arizona, but the state's outbreak is showing signs of slowing down. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 13,501 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest case count in nine weeks. Medical experts say cases are almost certainly being vastly undercounted recently...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Investigation
News Break
Politics
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona CBP Seizes Cloned Fire Department Vehicle Used by Smugglers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona said Monday it confiscated a lookalike fire department vehicle that it suspects smugglers were using to traffic illegal aliens across the border. “#ClonedVehicle seized by Douglas Station. Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy