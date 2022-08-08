Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Related
fb101.com
Kai Lounge Debuts at Pacific City in Huntington Beach
Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Huntington Beach 2022
This cool beachside gem located southeast of Los Angeles is known for its awesome surf beaches (its nickname is Surf City!), long pier, mild climate, a stellar food scene, unique and trendy shopping options, the International Surfing Museum and laid-back but still buzzy vibe. Nature lovers will love the Bolsa...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Horseback Riding In Orange County
Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orangecoast.com
5 Things to Look Forward to at the Bruery Anniversary Invitational
If there’s anything we learned over the past several years, it is to appreciate a good beer festival. Not the kind situated on a blazing hot asphalt parking lot with a couple of food trucks you’ve never heard of and a bad DJ. Rather an actual event that truly celebrates beer and the producers behind it.
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California
Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
IN THIS ARTICLE
orangecoast.com
Pink Detox Masala Chai from Tea & Turmeric
In November 2021, sisters Kavita and Vidya Reddy opened Tea & Turmeric, a Laguna Beach spice store and tea shop specializing in loose teas, spices, seasoning blends, and gourmet gifts. Products are made in-house and taken from traditional family recipes, including the signature Pink Detox Masala Chai ($7 per ounce).
tag24.com
Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate
Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
The inspection also uncovered "debris and dead insects."
CBS News
Man directs racist tirade to Long Beach street vendor
A man went on a racist rant aimed at the crew of a Long Beach taco stand. Lionel Perez and his crew said it was not the first problem they've ran into at their site. The news site L.A. Taco first uncovered the video.
SoCal to see warmer temps, sunshine Wednesday as thunderstorm chances drop in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm to hot temperatures across the region, with thunderstorms subsiding in the mountains and deserts.
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
365traveler.com
16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA
Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor
A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022
Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
Comments / 1