Huntington Beach, CA

fb101.com

Kai Lounge Debuts at Pacific City in Huntington Beach

Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, known for their widely popular concepts including Shorebird, Jay Bird’s Chicken, and Molé, to name a few, will introduce a new restaurant to their roster of acclaimed eateries. Set to open in September at Pacific City in Huntington Beach, Kai Lounge presents an immersive dining experience and nightlife venue inspired by modern Japanese culture and cuisine.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Huntington Beach 2022

This cool beachside gem located southeast of Los Angeles is known for its awesome surf beaches (its nickname is Surf City!), long pier, mild climate, a stellar food scene, unique and trendy shopping options, the International Surfing Museum and laid-back but still buzzy vibe. Nature lovers will love the Bolsa...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding In Orange County

Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

​5 Things to Look Forward to at the Bruery Anniversary Invitational

If there’s anything we learned over the past several years, it is to appreciate a good beer festival. Not the kind situated on a blazing hot asphalt parking lot with a couple of food trucks you’ve never heard of and a bad DJ. Rather an actual event that truly celebrates beer and the producers behind it.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Pizza Marketplace

Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California

Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
CORONA, CA
localemagazine.com

7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC

The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecoast.com

Pink Detox Masala Chai from Tea & Turmeric

In November 2021, sisters Kavita and Vidya Reddy opened Tea & Turmeric, a Laguna Beach spice store and tea shop specializing in loose teas, spices, seasoning blends, and gourmet gifts. Products are made in-house and taken from traditional family recipes, including the signature Pink Detox Masala Chai ($7 per ounce).
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
tag24.com

Shark attack saves man's life in a surprising twist of fate

Huntington Beach, California - It's most people's nightmare, but in a surprising twist of fate, a shark attack actually saved a California man's life. A one-in-a-million story has resurfaced on its 7-year anniversary. The shocking occurrence happened in 2015, when Eugene Finney, then 39, was swimming in the Pacific Ocean...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
365traveler.com

16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor

A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
LONG BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99

Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Costa Mesa Restaurants In 2022

Costa Mesa, California is home to many great attractions, including shopping mecca, South Coast Plaza, The Los Angeles Chargers training center and the Orange County Fair. As one of the foremost cultural and business centers in the state, there is no shortage of things to do, including shopping, swim and surf, and much more.
COSTA MESA, CA

