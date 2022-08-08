Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent Media
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school
The 7-Eleven on the corner of S. Bradley and Clark Ave. is giving away free slurpee's to kids. The post 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpee’s for student’s first day of school appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
After years of occasional “rotten egg’ odors, the Andree Clark Bird refuge water circulation project is underway
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the prettiest water spots in Santa Barbara, the Andree Clark Bird refuge, has also become one of the smelliest at times and that issue has caused years of frustrations for residents, the Parks and Recreation Department, the entire City Council and nearby Montecito. Now,...
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos
If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday
Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time
The first day of class in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday brought more than just the start of the new 2022-23 school year. It also marked the first day of the new state law that requires a later start time. The post Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Lori Lewis to Board of Directors
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, August 9, 2022– Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes Lori Lewis to its Board of Directors. Lori’s law practice, Mullen & Henzel L.L.P., is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and incapacity, advising clients...
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket
I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
Where have AG's roosters gone?
The Village of Arroyo Grande has seen a decline in the number of roosters that hang out in the creek. A lot of people have been asking, "Where did they go?"
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Restaurant with rooftop bar opens in Atascadero
A unique attraction is now open in downtown Atascadero. Cielo Ristorante and Rooftop Bar opened on August 1.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
Nipomo residents gathering signatures in effort to stop proposed Dana Reserve development
A petition has been created in Nipomo in an effort to help stop the proposed Dana Reserve project, a large-scale development that would include housing and commercial uses. The post Nipomo residents gathering signatures in effort to stop proposed Dana Reserve development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
