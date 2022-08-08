ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Becca C

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos

If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Old Town Market summer series concludes Friday

Old Town Market will conclude Friday after a five-week run that drew thousands of attendees to downtown Lompoc over the course of the summertime event series. The final market event, themed "Healthy Lompoc Night," will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of South H Street.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Hospice of Santa Barbara Welcomes Lori Lewis to Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, August 9, 2022– Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) welcomes Lori Lewis to its Board of Directors. Lori’s law practice, Mullen & Henzel L.L.P., is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and incapacity, advising clients...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

My life in Arroyo Grande is already the winning ticket

I recently bought several mega million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion, I was ready to win. I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize. Then I imagined how to spend the money! I'd lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I loved my mobile home. A new car? Well, my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I was perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA

