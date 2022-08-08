Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
Coroner identifies woman found dead in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead inside a car in Bloomington on Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman as 46-year-old Brittany Mitchell of Normal. Mitchell was found inside a car that was parked in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue; she was […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed Tuesday night
UPDATE 3 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a late Tuesday night shooting. Autopsy on Julius J. Peyton, of the 1300 block of West Kettelle, showed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. He was pronounced deceased on scene at...
newschannel20.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville man hurt in LaSalle County crash
A Yorkville man was hurt in a rollover crash near Streator Monday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Samuel Golinski was heading east on N. 17th Road near E. 19th Road in Otter Creek Township when he crossed over the fog line into the gravel shoulder and over corrected. Golinski crossed the center line and went into the north ditch. Golinski over corrected again, causing his vehicle to flip onto the driver's side.
Central Illinois Proud
Area police warn of increased car burglaries
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities are warning residents to check their cars at night. According to Le Roy Police, there have been at least 24 car burglary reports within the city. Chief Jason Williamson said in most instances nothing was taken, however, valuables have been taken in a handful of reports.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Animal Torture now wanted in a new case
DUNLAP, Ill. – Nicholas Prince remains a wanted man. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins. The man wanted on a felony Animal Torture charge after a social media video allegedly showed him throwing and beating a dog, is now also wanted for Violating an Order of Protection.
hoiabc.com
Forensic pathologist takes witness stand in day 3 of Clifford Brewer trial
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - New evidence is stacking up against a murder suspect, as day three closes on a Livingston County murder trial. The prosecution continued to call witnesses against Clifford Brewer of Cullom, accused of killing his wife, son, and a family friend on Christmas Day in 2019. Wednesday morning, the prosecution called Dr. Scott Denton to the witness stand, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsies on Shirley Brewer, Christian Brewer, and Norman Walker after their deaths.
Central Illinois Proud
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
Central Illinois Proud
Help NPD find missing, possibly endangered woman
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Mitchell, who is missing and possibly endangered. Mitchell was last heard from on Aug. 7. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she is known to wear eyeglasses and has pierced ears.
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man now faces felony Animal Torture charge
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man arrested for allegedly beating a dog in a social media video from July now faces more serious charges. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos says Nicholas Prince, 39, has been indicted on a felony charge of Animal Torture, along with misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.
wcsjnews.com
Cullom Triple Murder Case Day 2 Recap
Day two of a Livingston County triple murder case took place this afternoon. Cliff Brewer, 55, of Cullom is facing six counts of first degree murder, all class M felonies in Livingston County. Prosecutors say Brewer allegedly shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and 51-year-old Norman Walker, who was the neighbor at a house on East Jackson Street in Cullom early Christmas morning in 2019.
tspr.org
Galesburg nursing home fined $25K after COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Galesburg nursing home infected 79 residents as well as many staff, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH visited Allure of Galesburg, 1145 Frank St., in January to observe operations, interview staff, and review records related to the outbreak. The investigation determined the...
