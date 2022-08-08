ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘Grease’ in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
This summer night certainly did not have us a blast. While the news of Olivia Newton-John’s passing at only 73 years old still feels fresh, it would be wrong to miss out on celebrating her life for not only the bops she gave us — “Let’s Get Physical” and “You’re The One That I Want” — but for the movies we grew up loving her in.

Newton-John famously starred as goody-two-shoes Sandy Olsson in the 1978 musical Grease, where she ends up attending the same school as her summer fling, Danny Zuko (played by John Travolta), a tried-and-true greaser. The two, though of opposite clans, sing their way through their differences until they finally realize it’s each other who they want. And if there’s anything we should take from the classic movie (besides the unforgettable tunes), it’s that the woman practically invented leather pants.

For those who plan to stay hopelessly devoted to the actress, well, then tell me about it, stud. But in all seriousness, here’s where you can stream (and stream and stream again) Grease:

Where Can I Stream Grease?

Catch up with Newton-John, Travolta, and the rest of the Pink Ladies/T-Birds gang in this rite of passage whenever you want with a Paramount+ subscription as well as an AMC subscription. Otherwise, the movie is available to rent on Prime Video and Vudu.

Where Can I Stream Xanadu?

If you can’t get enough of Newton-John, be sure to check her out in Xanadu, a 1980 musical fantasy where she plays Kira, a muse who falls for struggling artist Sonny (Michael Beck), and encourages him to partner up with Danny (Gene Kelly) to open a nightclub called Xanadu. While this isn’t available on regular streaming, you can rent it on Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play.

