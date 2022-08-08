ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Outsider.com

New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

