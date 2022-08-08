US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO