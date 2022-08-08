ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Actor Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after crash: US media

US actor Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported. Heche has been comatose since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in  "structural compromise and... heavy fire" at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

