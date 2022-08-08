ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont Paris, USC basketball add another local talent to recruiting class

By Lou Bezjak
 3 days ago

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris picked up an in-state commitment Monday for the second day in a row.

Westwood Class of 2023 forward/guard Arden Conyers announced a commitment to the Gamecocks, less than a week after getting a scholarship offer from Paris and his staff. He joins AC Flora/Wasatch Academy forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who committed Sunday as the first member for the 2023 class.

USC also landed Ridge View five-star G.G. Jackson, who reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will suit up for the Gamecocks this season.

“I didn’t want to waste any time,” Conyers told The State. “I loved how coach Paris evaluated me and told me what he looks for in me and I loved it. ... It’s a great feeling to be in state and get to play on the highest level.”

Conyers said USC’s staff likes his versatility and his ability to shoot and handle the ball. They also like his ability to rebound and get out in transition.

The 6-foot-6 Conyers took an official visit at Winthrop last week and also took official visits to Furman and Georgia Southern. Some of his other offers included Wofford, Radford, North Carolina A&T and USC Upstate.

The Gamecocks staff has been tracking Conyers for months. Assistant Eddie Shannon went to a Westwood practice in the spring when coaches were allowed to be on the road recruiting.

Gamecock coaches, including Paris, were at all of Conyers’ games at the June S.C. Coaches Association live period event in Rock Hill and then again the following week when Westwood played in the Georgia coaches event. Shannon was in California for the Adidas finale to watch Upward Stars SE, Conyers’ AAU team.

Murray-Boyles also was on that AAU team as well as Kyle Greene, a Class of 2024 prospect with a USC offer. Conyers averaged 10 points and shot 40% from 3-point range this summer for Upward Stars.

“It is what USC wants to build with some in-state talent. You can tell that has been a high priority for them,” Westwood coach John Combs said. “The staff wants guys, especially in-state guys, that want to be at South Carolina. Arden wants to be a South Carolina guy. He wants to play at a high level.”

Conyers had a strong end of the season for Westwood and carried that over to his summer. He was an all-region selection last season and averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game last season for the Redhawks.

Conyers also shot 38.5% from 3-point range and his outside shooting continues to improve, according to Combs.

“He is a tremendous shooter. He doesn’t mind taking big shots in key situations. He hit a big shot in a game for us to beat A.C. Flora this season,” Combs said. “He is starting to gain more confidence and pick up steam.

“Arden is one of those guys who keeps getting better. Every year we have had him, he continues to add to his game, working to get better. He wants to learn, he wants to get better. He craves getting better and wanting to be in the gym. He wants to learn with nutrition, watching video and he is about winning. He is not a stats-driven guy.”

