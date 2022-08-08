ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

sent-trib.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
Cleveland.com

Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
WKYC

Homeschool learning fair returns in Geauga County

NOVELTY, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from an unrelated story from October 2021. The Geauga Park District is offering a learning fair for families who homeschool in Geauga County. The event is called Homeschool Days: Family Learning Fair, held on August 26 at The West Woods...
Cleveland Jewish News

Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge

Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
spectrumnews1.com

School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year

CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
