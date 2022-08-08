Read full article on original website
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on Cleveland
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan Dijkhuizen
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla Chiu
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla Chiu
sent-trib.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Amid updates from both the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for this week. The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 231.32 per 100,000 residents,...
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne calls for Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals to pay into equity fund to improve community health
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive candidate Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced a plan to improve access, equity and fairness in healthcare, especially in impoverished communities, by asking two of the area’s largest providers to buy in. He is proposing the creation of a Community Health Equity Fund...
whbc.com
Oberlin College Judgement with Locally-Tied Bakery Owners on Hold
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Oberlin bakery store with local ties caught in the middle of a false racial bias case are still waiting to be paid by Oberlin College, and that’s only going to take longer. After the Gibson Bakery won a lawsuit in...
MetroHealth announces $1 million donation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's MetroHealth hospital system has announced a $1 million dollar donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which it says will provide over a million meals to the community over the next five years. The donation will be broken up over the next five years and will...
Piada Italian Street Food to open in Mayfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Piada Italian Street Food is set to open in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Piada offers made-to-order meals with customizable options in three entrée types: The Piada (a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with assorted ingredients), pasta bowl or chopped salad.
Cleveland likely to oppose potential skybridge at Global Center, but nearby businesses support it
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In discussing whether Cuyahoga County should build a skywalk connecting the Global Center for Health Innovation to the Marriott hotel across the street as part of a larger $54-million renovation project, county council posed a second question: Would Cleveland officials or nearby businesses support it?. The...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Homeschool learning fair returns in Geauga County
NOVELTY, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from an unrelated story from October 2021. The Geauga Park District is offering a learning fair for families who homeschool in Geauga County. The event is called Homeschool Days: Family Learning Fair, held on August 26 at The West Woods...
Cleveland Jewish News
Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge
Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
spectrumnews1.com
School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year
CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in Ohio, schools are getting increased calls to ban literature. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison, is the latest victim.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Feast of the Assumption and 18 other things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend in Greater Cleveland. Festivals, concerts, fairs, galas, standup performances, art shows and more await. One of the biggest events will be the Feast of the Assumption, taking over the entire Little Italy neighborhood all weekend long.
