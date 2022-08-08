Brandywine man charged in Hughesville stabbing

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. Ware
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. man sentenced to 13 years for attempted armed robbery
SOMERSET CO., Md. – A Somerset County man has been sentenced for attempted armed robbery. On December 28, 2020, Princess Anne Police responded to an attempted robbery of a truck driver at the Dollar Tree store. The driver reported that a person dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The driver told the suspect that he did not have any cash, and a witness who observed the incident called police. When he heard sirens, the suspect, identified as Domont Cornish, fled on foot. Officers were able to stop him a short distance away, and while approaching Cornish, officers saw him take off a black sweatshirt, latex gloves, and a ski mask and threw them on the ground. A K9 track led officers to the roof of a nearby store, and with assistance from the fire department, officers went on the roof and found a pellet fun. DNA evidence linked Cornish to the pellet gun.
Prince George's Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assaulting Woman With Child In Car: Sheriff
A man wanted for assaulting and robbing a mother while she was driving with her young child in the car has been arrested, authorities say. Osirameh Garaba was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, after a warrant was obtained in connection to the robbery, on Wednesday, July 27 according to Prince George's County police.
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
Gas Station Employee, 37, Fatally Stabbed Outside Business In Prince George's County
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took the life of a Mt. Rainer man, authorities say. Isreal Akingbesote, 37, was stabbed at his job in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police. Officers arrived to the scene and...
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
fox5dc.com
Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When they...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Suspect At Large After Fatal Stabbing In Prince George's County: Police
A man is dead after an early morning incident in Prince George's County, authorities say. Officers responded to a reported stabbing around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road, according to Prince George's County police. A man was found on the scene suffering from stab...
Bay Net
Lusby Man Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Second-Degree Rape Of Step-Daughter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second degree rape. . The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County...
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County police search for man in connection with alleged assault at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged assault at a mall. County police on Wednesday released a photo of a man alleged to have been involved in an assault at the Annapolis Mall on Aug. 4. Anyone with information...
Pair Busted By Police K9 With Crack Cocaine, Pot, Paraphernalia During Lusby Stop: Sheriff
A routine traffic stop in Maryland led to the arrest of a man and woman who were busted with drugs by a police K9 in Calvert County, authorities announced. Lusby residents Kevin Casswell Gregory, 41, and Alexa Kirsten Freemen, were arrested by members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a stop in the area of Laurel Way near the intersection of Bay View Drive in Lusby for a vehicle and traffic violation.
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro Monday Night
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro that claimed...
D.C. Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspects Caught on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
