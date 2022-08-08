ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

Brandywine man charged in Hughesville stabbing

By By Darryl Kinsey Jr.
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
A Brandywine man is in custody after an alleged stabbing left a homeowner with serious injuries.

Roy D. Pena-Bautista, 40, was arrested on five felonies of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, home invasion and third-degree burglary.

Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

