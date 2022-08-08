Read full article on original website
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
doniphanherald.com
Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park
The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
News Channel Nebraska
South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale
BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
klkntv.com
Multiple crashes around the Lincoln area tie up emergency responders early Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two crashes about a half hour apart kept emergency responders extra busy Wednesday morning. The first wreck was reported just west of the city near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections. Eight units were called to Southwest 40th Street and West O Street around 7:22...
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
1011now.com
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police believe thousands of dollars in construction equipment was stolen from a business in south Lincoln. According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 21st Century Contracting for a theft. LPD said contractors explained that two trailers had been...
York News-Times
George family honored for a remarkable 150 years of farm ownership
YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke an impressive century and a half ago. The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the...
klin.com
Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
News Channel Nebraska
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
