Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Valley City Council OKs scaled-back version of controversial RV park

The Valley City Council has given preliminary approval to a scaled-back version of a controversial RV park along the Platte River. As tentatively approved at the council's Tuesday night meeting, the plan would allow up to 240 RVs along a three-quarter-mile stretch of the river in western Douglas County. The site is located where West Maple Road dead-ends at the river and is immediately downstream of the residential area known as Sokol Camp.
VALLEY, NE
moderncampground.com

Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale

BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
North Platte Post

Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services

COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake

A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ritchheart named to Otoe County court

LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

George family honored for a remarkable 150 years of farm ownership

YORK – A single family still retains ownership of a 180-acre Gresham area farm that traces its roots to 1872 when it was purchased by Frederick W. Liedtke an impressive century and a half ago. The modern iteration of Fredrick’s clan, Gerry and Pam George, were honored at the...
GRESHAM, NE
klin.com

Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday

Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska

Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
LINCOLN, NE

