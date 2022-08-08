ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

tri-statedefender.com

First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20

Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!

I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Job Fair August 24

The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA.   On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis local news

