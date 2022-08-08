Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
What to consider when creating a health checklist for your child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As parents and students lead towards the close of the first week of school, ABC24 wants to cover all corners by making sure that you and your child are prepared for an overall successful school year. Methodist Medical Group Family Physician Dr. Arlesia Jones says having...
Mom says teacher locked her son in restroom at school
BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mid-South mother asked for help after she claimed her 4-year-old son was locked inside a school restroom for bad behavior. Tonetta McClain told FOX13 that her son is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary School. She said the alleged incident happened Friday, August 5th. “My...
Local high school experiencing A/C issues just days into new school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local high school is already dealing with A/C issues just days into the new school year. On Tuesday, a viewer told FOX13 that Overton High School was without air conditioning and that some students were leaving due to the heat. We reached out to Memphis-Shelby...
tri-statedefender.com
First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20
Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
tri-statedefender.com
Folks, the leadership of our school system is in good hands!
I’ve been fretting all summer about the start of this school year. With district Supt. Dr. Joris Ray under investigation and on administrative leave, and so many other distractions, my hope for this school year has been at its lowest point ever. I recently had an opportunity, however, to...
500 free backpacks to be given away at UTHSC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in Memphis during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13. According to a...
Here's how MSCS plans to keep students safe this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of kids attending Memphis Shelby County Schools head back to class Monday, and many parents have school safety and security at the top of their minds. ABC24 sat down with MSCS interim superintendent John Barker to learn what they’re doing to keep children...
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
Mid-south mother pleads with parents to talk to their children about bullying
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Bullying continues to be a problem across the country and the Mid-South. It's happening in the school hallways and online, and it can have a deadly impact. According to the National Center for Education and Statistics, 20%, or one out of every five, middle and high school students report being bullied each year.
localmemphis.com
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
This Mid-South high school senior is taking her shot at the big time... literally
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — This 17-year-old Lewisburg High School Senior is taking her shot at becoming a national champion. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley checked out how Desoto County rifle champion Bayleigh Francis in training for the big day. “I’m a member of the national honor Society at Lewisburg...
Memphis VA Job Fair August 24
The Memphis VA is hiring Registered Nurses for ICU, ED, ACUTE CARE, MENTAL HEALTH and NURSING EDUCATION Services. A Job Fair will be held on August 24, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Memphis VA. On-site job interviews! Be a part of giving veterans the care they deserve. Click […]
KIPP Memphis Public Schools celebrates first day of classes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charter schools also started up Monday and KIPP Memphis is among them. It said from the youngest to the oldest learners, students are excited to return to their buildings and start a journey to academic excellence. KIPP said it still has some open slots for families...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
