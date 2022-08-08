ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

fox7austin.com

Hutto Hippos get ready for upcoming high school football season

HUTTO, Texas - The Hutto Hippos held its first preseason high school football practice. The Hippos have a new head coach, Will Compton, and are coming off a 5-6 season where they lost to eventual state champion Westlake in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. "They were relatively...
HUTTO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Don’t sleep on Texas football WR Tarique Milton this fall

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion did a nice job this offseason loading up on talent in the receiving corps. This Texas wide receiver room looks so impressive that it could be the best at the position for the program in the last decade.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

New Killeen ISD middle school is in the works, parents react

Killeen ISD is gearing up to build a new school, 'Dr. Jimme Don Aycock Middle School.' The project is expected to be completed in 2024. The price of proposed construction cost of the school however is $74,516,384. 25 News spoke to the Vice President of the school board Susan Jones,...
KILLEEN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall

Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Thief steals 20 briskets from famed Austin barbecue joint

AUSTIN, Texas – A meat thief stole 20 briskets from a famed Austin restaurant last week. An unidentified person broke into la Barbecue on Thursday, Aug. 4, around 4 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. KVUE spoke with the owner of la Barbecue who said a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman injured in downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after being shot in downtown Austin. The shooting happened on East 7th and Neches Streets. Police say they got a call shortly after 3 a.m. Officials say the suspect who shot the woman was among a group of people who ran...
AUSTIN, TX

