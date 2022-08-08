LSU junior defensive end BJ Ojulari will sport No. 18 this season for the Tigers, carrying on a time-honored tradition for the team. The No. 18 jersey is given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. Ojulari was one of the Tigers’ representatives at SEC Media Days this offseason. Already a major part of the defense last season, he had 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, which led the team.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO