IN THIS ARTICLE
BJ Ojulari reveals feelings on earning the No. 18 LSU jersey, responsibility it brings
LSU junior defensive end BJ Ojulari will sport No. 18 this season for the Tigers, carrying on a time-honored tradition for the team. The No. 18 jersey is given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. Ojulari was one of the Tigers’ representatives at SEC Media Days this offseason. Already a major part of the defense last season, he had 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, which led the team.
Houston lands commitment from four-star OT Jamall Franklin Jr.
As the summer wound down, commitment was on Jamall Franklin Jr.’s mind — and it came seamlessly to the family-oriented lineman from The Boot. Franklin, the On3 Consensus’ No. 23-rated offensive tackle in the country, pledged to Houston on Wednesday in front of a crowd of friends, family, coaches and teammates in his high school gym. The Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville four-star lineman who measures in at 6-foot-7 and 350 pounds picked the Cougars over the likes of Louisiana, Missouri, Tulane and Jackson State.
tigerdroppings.com
Feel good story: little leaguer comforts pitcher who just beaned him in the head
Looked bad, don't blame the pitcher for losing it a little. Hate this shite. Chance to put your opponent in the ground. The pitcher is shook, score some runs. Big ups for the kid walking off getting popped in the face like that. Tough son of a gun. LSU Fan.
