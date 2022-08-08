Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
Detroit News
Over 6,800 Michigan auto crash patients discharged since fee cut, survey says
A survey released Thursday argues the toll of a key change to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform has been the elimination of at least 4,082 health care worker jobs and the discharge of 6,857 patients. The study also found 10 businesses had closed and 14 are considering doing so in...
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night
Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
2nd report on impact of No-Fault law changes is released
A survey released Thursday is shedding more light on the impact that changes to Michigan's No-Fault Auto law have had on medical providers and the patients they serve.
wkar.org
Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association
A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Ford and DTE make renewable energy history, increase Michigan’s solar power by 70%
Ford has made the country’s largest renewable energy purchase from a utility, putting it 10 years ahead of schedule on its carbon-neutral goal. In partnership with the Detroit automaker, DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity for the state by 2025. Once installed, the purchase will...
Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10
Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
dbusiness.com
Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule
PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
