Michigan State

deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
Cars 108

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
The Detroit Free Press

Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers.  The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year.  Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
wkar.org

Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America

The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Cars 108

Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10

Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
dbusiness.com

Many Michigan Hospitals Fail to Comply with Federal Price Transparency Rule

PatientRightsAdvocates.org, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on creating system wide health care price transparency, released its Third Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency Report, which showed 16 percent of hospitals nationwide are complying with the federal hospital price transparency rule requiring hospitals to post all prices online in an easily accessible, searchable, and anonymous manner.
