Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…

In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Couple Of Recent Accident Scenes…

All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that IS provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the West Side

Beginning Wednesday August 10th, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 1300 block of Seminary St. closed at Catherine St to all traffic going southbound. Southbound traffic will be detoured on to Nelson Blvd. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near A Local School

It happened this afternoon, in front of Rock Cut Elementary. 7900 block of Forest Hills rd. Reports of a 2 vehicle accident. Non life threatening injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a little bit.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Years Since the Historic August 10th Derecho

On August 10, 2020, a large and intense line of thunderstorms known as a “derecho” swept across much of the Midwest producing wind damage to an area more than 90,000 square miles. The derecho resulted in $11.5B worth of damage, making it the COSTLIEST known thunderstorm event in modern U.S. history.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rising River Levels, Weather Remains Dry Moving Forward

It’s been quite some time since the rain gauge located at the Rockford Airport picked up the amount of rain it saw over the last few days. In fact, Rockford’s total of 6.15″ stands now as the the highest two-day rainfall total since July of 2010, where 7.51″ came down on the 23rd-24th.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…

RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Traffic Alert : Traffic Lights Out On The East Side

As of 12:40 pm there are reports of traffic lights being out on the East side. to treat it as a 4 way stop. Unknown if the lights have been restored yet.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Many Stephenson County roads still flooded

PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

