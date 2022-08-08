Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Cooler, seasonable weather behind a cold front for the next couple of days.
Cooler, seasonable weather behind a cold front for the next couple of days. Gusty winds will create hazardous boating and dangerous swim conditions today into Friday morning. Warmer on Saturday with a chance for some showers and possible storms, with cooler weather again starting Sunday. If you like Rockford Scanner.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…
In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Couple Of Recent Accident Scenes…
If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only provide information that IS provided to us. As you...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert on the West Side
Beginning Wednesday August 10th, the Water Division will be. repairing the water service in the 1300 block of Seminary St. closed at Catherine St to all traffic going southbound. Southbound traffic will be. detoured on to Nelson Blvd. Proper traffic controls will be in place, and citizens are encouraged to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near A Local School
It happened this afternoon, in front of Rock Cut Elementary. 7900 block of Forest Hills rd. Reports of a 2 vehicle accident. Non life threatening injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a little bit. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every...
rockfordscanner.com
Updated With Some Photos: Flash Flood Warning, Some Flash Flooding Currently Ongoing in Stephenson/Winnebago/Ogle Counties.
Sources are reporting some flooding in Stephenson and Winnebago Counties. A lot of reports of some flooding going on near Lena and Freeport. Emergency management in Stephenson County are reporting some roads are so deep, you can no longer see the fire hydrants!. Several reports of the local streets in...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Years Since the Historic August 10th Derecho
On August 10, 2020, a large and intense line of thunderstorms known as a “derecho” swept across much of the Midwest producing wind damage to an area more than 90,000 square miles. The derecho resulted in $11.5B worth of damage, making it the COSTLIEST known thunderstorm event in modern U.S. history.
Can You Spot All The Hidden Messages In Byron, Illinois’ New Massive Mural?
I'm not gonna lie, Rockford artist Lisa Frost is one of my favorite people in this city. Not only is she crazy talented, but her personality is just as joyous as her beautiful art is, and she is such a fun and inspiring person to be around. For the last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
Rising River Levels, Weather Remains Dry Moving Forward
It’s been quite some time since the rain gauge located at the Rockford Airport picked up the amount of rain it saw over the last few days. In fact, Rockford’s total of 6.15″ stands now as the the highest two-day rainfall total since July of 2010, where 7.51″ came down on the 23rd-24th.
KWQC
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River
MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally. Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River. The Pecatonica River is...
Rockford Smashes Rainfall Record After 2-Day Deluge Dumps More Than 6 Inches of Precipitation
Two consecutive days of rain have dumped more than six inches of precipitation on Rockford, and a new record has been set thanks to the days-long deluge. According to the National Weather Service, the official reporting station at Rockford Airport has measured 6.15 inches of rain in the last two days.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockford roads blocked due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
Pearl City is flooded, but not for the first time
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Flood waters across Stephenson County are starting to recede after two days of heavy rain earlier this week. Roads are beginning to open and families are getting a lock at the damage left behind. Pearl City residents said, however, that this is not the first time they have had to […]
rockfordscanner.com
Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…
RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We...
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Semi & Multiple Vehicles Have Crashed, Jaws Of Life Needed… Traffic Reported To Be At A Standstill
There are 2 different scenes on I-90. The other scene is https://rockfordscanner.com/2022/08/rs-2017/. Traffic is reported to be at a standstill. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this morning on I-90 near mile marker 26. Reports of a semi and multiple vehicles have crashed. One of the vehicles is...
WIFR
Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
rockfordscanner.com
Traffic Alert : Traffic Lights Out On The East Side
As of 12:40 pm there are reports of traffic lights. being out on the East side. to treat it as a 4 way stop. Unknown if the lights have been restored yet. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You...
rockrivercurrent.com
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Many Stephenson County roads still flooded
PEARL CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — There was no rain on Tuesday, but many streets and fields across Stephenson County were still flooded. New aerial video showed the situation in Pearl City, where most of Highway 73 was still underwater. Business 20 reopened earlier in the day. The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency and City of […]
Comments / 0