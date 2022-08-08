ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

tigerdroppings.com

The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.

Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs FSU hotels

Never been to the dome. Not big saints fan but love LSU. Just looking for recommendations for best hotels to stay at for the game. Hyatt Regency is nice and convenient if money is no issue. Member since Sep 2017. 4063 posts. Posted on 8/10/22 at 1:19 pm to Lsu...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly brings great peace of mind

In knowing that LSU will not be losing to inferior teams because of an incompetent head coach. Kelly has won 45 straight games when favored to win. LSU football and peace of mind. What a rare combination. LSU Fan. Member since Jul 2019. 693 posts. Online. Posted on 8/10/22 at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country

Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSUs path to a top 3 class:

LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games

Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left

Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
JACKSON, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Tailgating at A&M

Decided to get tickets to see us beat A&M. Never been to A&M before. Where do LSU fans usually tailgate when there?. they should be, they practice yelling before games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's

I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
BATON ROUGE, LA

