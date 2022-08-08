Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
The offensive line may well scuttle the season...again.
Outside of 2019, the O-line has been a serious problem for this program and this year has the potential to continue in that sad tradition. I think that losses this year will be mostly due to O-line deficiencies. The good news is that Kelly seems to be the kind of...
theadvocate.com
How LSU, Brian Kelly used the transfer portal to reload the roster: 'We've got to do this'
Around the holidays last winter, Brian Polian sat at his kitchen island. He had returned to South Bend, Indiana, after a couple of hectic weeks as LSU’s new special teams and recruiting coordinator, hoping to relax with his wife and kids. Instead, Polian spent the day on his computer...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs FSU hotels
Never been to the dome. Not big saints fan but love LSU. Just looking for recommendations for best hotels to stay at for the game. Hyatt Regency is nice and convenient if money is no issue. Member since Sep 2017. 4063 posts. Posted on 8/10/22 at 1:19 pm to Lsu...
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly brings great peace of mind
In knowing that LSU will not be losing to inferior teams because of an incompetent head coach. Kelly has won 45 straight games when favored to win. LSU football and peace of mind. What a rare combination. LSU Fan. Member since Jul 2019. 693 posts. Online. Posted on 8/10/22 at...
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU secondary class has potential to be best in country
Currently committed to A&M but rumors of him decommitting are beginning to loom. Same deal as Rogers, love LSU position here. As for the safeties.. LSU could get 2 of the top ten. Currently Texas commit, however lots of LSU players pushing for him to flip. Would be a tough...
tigerdroppings.com
LSUs path to a top 3 class:
LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
tigerdroppings.com
LSU FB Twitter: On a journey. Tuesday in full pads was a small part of that journey.
…and ended that way, too. Armchair & Nicotine I saw Myles twice compared to Nuss and Daniels. Imma use ya'lls logic and declare him the starter now and forever!!!. “You can’t take days off if you want to win the SEC”. TD Sponsor. TD Fan. USA. Member since 2001.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn's Rickie Collins set to commit; ESPN to broadcast Zachary-Woodlawn game Oct. 6,
Two football commitments with LSU implications are set to take place this week. Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is set to announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mason’s Grill, which is located not far from the school. The announcement comes just more than a week after Collins decommitted from Purdue, a school he committed to last fall.
tigerdroppings.com
If LSU vs Southern was called the Baton Rouge Bowl, what would you give out as a trophy?
Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:30 pm to deathvalleyfreak43. The winning team gets to be in a thuggin and luvin it video. A trophy of a guy smoking a blunt. Thank you for supporting our sponsors Posted to Everyone. Member since Jul 2021. 1465 posts. Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:40 pm...
tigerdroppings.com
According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games
Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Football Season Tickets for sale 50 yard line
Eye level near or on the 50 yard line 16 rows behind LSU bench. Best seat in the house.
tigerdroppings.com
According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left
Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
tigerdroppings.com
Here's Everything OC Mike Denbrock Had To Say After LSU's Practice On Monday
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock spoke with the media on Monday after practice to provide team updates and answer questions. Here's what he had to say:
theadvocate.com
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football
Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
tigerdroppings.com
Tailgating at A&M
Decided to get tickets to see us beat A&M. Never been to A&M before. Where do LSU fans usually tailgate when there?. they should be, they practice yelling before games.
theadvocate.com
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
tigerdroppings.com
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
