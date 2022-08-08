Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County
Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
One injured in shooting at Palmetto Apartments
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to Palmetto Apartments at 2:31 a.m. and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
WCTV
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
Action News Jax
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
WCJB
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
News4Jax.com
Missing teen found safe, Lake City police say
The Lake City Police Department said a missing teen who had last seen been seen Wednesday night was found safe Thursday. Police had alerted the public and asked for help the find the teen because the teen was considered endangered. NOTE: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from...
WCTV
TPD Chief Lawrence Revell speaks out after the man who murdered Officer Fariello gets indicted
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An indictment was handed down by a grand jury Thursday in a deadly chase and crash that killed a Tallahassee police officer. Officer Christopher Fariello was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer and now the man accused of ramming his patrol car is officially facing first degree murder charges.
Statements released in response to controversial photo
Both the police review board and the Tallahassee Police Department about a training photo that's sparked outrage.
WCTV
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale. Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Gayle said the district...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies introduce new K-9 deputy
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy. County leaders are meeting Chaos. Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago. Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Business leaders pay for new K-9 deputy, Columbia County Senior Services holds fundraiser
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The sheriff of Columbia County is thanking business leaders for helping the agency get a new K-9, and an organization is raising money to help people with dementia. New K-9 Deputy. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered to introduce the community to their new K-9...
10NEWS
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
10NEWS
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
