Taylor County, FL

Human smuggling arrests made in Jefferson County

Last Saturday, a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County developed into two arrests related to human smuggling. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 6, troopers stopped a tan SUV at mile marker 225, eastbound on I-10 in Jefferson County, for following too closely. The driver was a 35-year-old male resident of Guatemala named Gildardo Sanchez-Morales, and the passenger was a 24-year-old resident of Guatemala named William Vasquez-Barrios. While troopers were speaking to the occupants, it was discovered that the driver was transporting the passenger from Waco, Texas, to Immokalee, Fla. The report states that the driver knew the passenger was an illegal immigrant.
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An overnight shooting in Tallahassee left one man injured, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, near Blountstown Street and W. Tennessee Street. TPD has not yet released details on the man’s condition, and whether there are any suspects.
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman

LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to hold event updating cold cases

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is teaming up with law enforcement to reignite discussions about cold case homicides. People who lead the group Suwannee Valley Unsolved say new information will be released about the killing of two-year-old Roshanda McGuire in 1988. Suwannee County sheriff’s investigators...
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
Missing teen found safe, Lake City police say

The Lake City Police Department said a missing teen who had last seen been seen Wednesday night was found safe Thursday. Police had alerted the public and asked for help the find the teen because the teen was considered endangered. NOTE: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale. Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Gayle said the district...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies introduce new K-9 deputy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are welcoming their newest K-9 deputy. County leaders are meeting Chaos. Community members came together to help raise funding for the purchase of Chaos after the death of K-9 deputy Drago. Deputies tell us no necropsy and no investigation will...
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
