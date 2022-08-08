Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death Charge Against Budd Lake ManMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
Missing horse returned safe and sound
GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
'I don't think people understand that's his legs': Family in Effort receives outpouring of support after 5-year-old's wheelchair is stolen
EFFORT, Pa. - A woman from Effort says her son's wheelchair was stolen Thursday. A quick post on social media brought on an outpouring of support from the community. Colleen Stipeck of Effort has been getting a lot of calls in the last 24 hours. "Some people said, you know,...
Barbershop on the move, giving free haircuts in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Why go to the barbershop when the barbershop can come to you?. That was Dee Apruzzese's thinking as she turned a trailer into a traveling trade. "If they can't walk, if they can't travel, I'm able to give them that convenience right at their door," Apruzzese said.
Family speaks on disabled son’s wheelchair stolen
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Monroe County is begging for answers after their son’s pediatric wheelchair was stolen. Meet 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck. He loves mickey mouse and his favorite baby Yoda toy. But his life has been anything but easy. “Mikey did suffer a brain injury when he was very young. He was […]
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
Tpr. Alex Douglass running through recovery with Team Allied Services
OLYPHANT, Pa. — You may remember Alex Douglass as the Pennsylvania State Trooper who survived the deadly shooting at the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014. While Alex will always live with the reminders of the darkest moment in his life, now he's living in the light. "You know, it's...
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
Proposed homeless shelter in Flemington, NJ has people fuming
This is one of those moments that should make you stare deep into your soul. People in Flemington were expected to pack a public meeting Tuesday night over a proposed homeless shelter in a nice residential neighborhood. The house at 8 New York Ave. is owned by the Cavalry Episcopal...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Community Comes Together To Support Missing Woman
The community gathered in Stroudsburg yesterday to raise awareness and funds for Dana Smithers, who has been missing since May 28, 2022. A crowd of supporters lined Main Street in front of Sherman Theater from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Friends, family, and strangers came together to bring awareness that Stroudsburg resident Dana Smithers has been missing for over three months. The event featured live music by local musician Chris Zelenka, a bake sale, and a raffle, with the proceeds going towards a billboard near Smuggler's Cove in Tannersville, a reward, and care for Smither's 6-year-old daughter.
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild
A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
16 To The Rescue: Hawk
DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
