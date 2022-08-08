ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Animal rescues looking for new homes for pets

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cara Devine has been fostering with Adopt A Boxer Rescue for nearly 12 years. On average, she fosters five Boxers a year, sometimes a few more, sometimes a few less. But Devine said the past decade of fostering has changed her life. "I think the most...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing horse returned safe and sound

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Stroudsburg, PA
City
Stroud Township, PA
WBRE

Family speaks on disabled son’s wheelchair stolen

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Monroe County is begging for answers after their son’s pediatric wheelchair was stolen. Meet 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck. He loves mickey mouse and his favorite baby Yoda toy. But his life has been anything but easy. “Mikey did suffer a brain injury when he was very young. He was […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Snowstorms#Cages#Animals#Awsom Animal Shelter
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Newswatch 16

Carbon County Fair underway

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Community Comes Together To Support Missing Woman

The community gathered in Stroudsburg yesterday to raise awareness and funds for Dana Smithers, who has been missing since May 28, 2022. A crowd of supporters lined Main Street in front of Sherman Theater from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Friends, family, and strangers came together to bring awareness that Stroudsburg resident Dana Smithers has been missing for over three months. The event featured live music by local musician Chris Zelenka, a bake sale, and a raffle, with the proceeds going towards a billboard near Smuggler's Cove in Tannersville, a reward, and care for Smither's 6-year-old daughter.
STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild

A woman in Montgomery County recently welcomed her 100th grandchild. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports how Lafayette Hill resident, Marguerite Koller, recently welcomed a brand-new great grandson. The baby boy—who just made it as the 100th grandchild after coming a week past his due date—was born to one of Koller’s granddaughters,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Hawk

DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy