The community gathered in Stroudsburg yesterday to raise awareness and funds for Dana Smithers, who has been missing since May 28, 2022. A crowd of supporters lined Main Street in front of Sherman Theater from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Friends, family, and strangers came together to bring awareness that Stroudsburg resident Dana Smithers has been missing for over three months. The event featured live music by local musician Chris Zelenka, a bake sale, and a raffle, with the proceeds going towards a billboard near Smuggler's Cove in Tannersville, a reward, and care for Smither's 6-year-old daughter.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO