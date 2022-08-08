Read full article on original website
Oregon school districts work to address bus driver shortage
BEAVERTON, Ore. — There's an urgent need for bus drivers in districts across Oregon and throughout the country. Many districts are doing what they can to make the job more attractive to new hires. In the Beaverton School District, base pay for bus drivers has increased to $23.39 an...
8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
‘It’s not a safe place’: Staff, patients at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center say they don’t feel safe on campus
PORTLAND, Ore — The sidewalks outside Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood were bustling with patients and nurses Wednesday morning. Safety was top of mind for many of them, who told KGW they can’t walk around the campus without being on high alert. “It’s crazy,”...
Grab the free shuttle to explore Washington Park | Let's Get Out There
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Washington Park, a popular Portland destination for locals and tourists. There's more than one way to get there, and getting around the park is a breeze. The park is loaded with landmarks and it's located less...
‘It’s demoralizing’: City clears homeless campsites, but those living on the streets move right back in
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
Beaverton police seize 3,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 suspects charged
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A year-long Beaverton police investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring led to the indictment of 14 suspects on multiple felony crime charges, including racketeering, aggravated theft and money laundering in late July. Beaverton police held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the bust. "We...
Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
Volunteers build toy cars for kids with challenges getting around
TIGARD, Ore. — Getting all the pieces just right and working together to build them, Comcast workers took over the parking lot of their Tigard business center to create adaptive toy cars for young kids with mobility disabilities. This coming together is part of the company's "Team UP" volunteer...
Wildfire season is a risk to lung and cardiac health
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, and with it comes concerns about harmful air quality. Ground-level ozone, the main part of smog, and particle pollution are just two of the main threats to air quality and public health in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
Canadian softball team targeted by thieves twice while visiting Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A softball team from British Columbia came to Portland over the weekend to play in a tournament at North Portland's Delta Park. "We had a lot of fun," said Kaitlyn Cameron, coach of the Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 girls' softball team. "We came in second which was awesome. We played in the finals against a really good team. They were nice and friendly to us, so we had a good time on the field."
Michael Schill, president of the University of Oregon since 2015, leaving for Northwestern University
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michael Schill, who has been president of the University of Oregon since 2015, is leaving the school to become the president of Northwestern University in Illinois. Schill will be Northwestern's 17th president. "I am thrilled, honored and humbled to join Northwestern, one of the world's most...
Cooling centers in the Portland metro area open up Sunday evening
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area got a brief encore performance of last month's heat wave, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the late afternoon Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s on Monday before cooling off on Tuesday. Counties and cities in the Portland area are...
Average Oregon gas prices fell below $5 last week; now Portland is following suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — After enduring a summer of exceptionally high bills at the gas pump, Portlanders will probably be relieved to hear that as of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas in the city has dropped below $5 — at least according to one major tracking agency.
Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
Deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Wednesday afternoon, deputies were looking for a possibly armed suspect near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton. Residents who live in the area were asked to stay indoors. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was driving a stolen white...
Former Ducks quarterback's foundation invests in Oregon's future leaders
OREGON, USA — Charlie Neufeldt, 21, is spending the summer building on a future in ecological and biological problem solving. “This summer, I’m actually working at the Santa Fe Institute, which is a hub for complex systems research,” they said. The Willamette University student first thought physics...
How to get paid to plant and care for your trees while helping the environment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local start up Cascadia Carbon is helping people connect the trees in their yard to the lucrative carbon offset market while fighting climate change. In short, you could get paid for the good care you take of your trees. "Eighty percent of fortune 500 companies have...
First openly gay Portland police officer passes away from cancer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first openly gay man to work as an officer with the Portland Police Bureau has passed away from cancer at the age of 68. Mike Garvey began working at PPB in 1977. He retired as a commander in 2005, according to his best friend Robert Ball, who was also a PPB officer.
Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
