PORTLAND, Ore. — A softball team from British Columbia came to Portland over the weekend to play in a tournament at North Portland's Delta Park. "We had a lot of fun," said Kaitlyn Cameron, coach of the Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 girls' softball team. "We came in second which was awesome. We played in the finals against a really good team. They were nice and friendly to us, so we had a good time on the field."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO