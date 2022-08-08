ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon school districts work to address bus driver shortage

BEAVERTON, Ore. — There's an urgent need for bus drivers in districts across Oregon and throughout the country. Many districts are doing what they can to make the job more attractive to new hires. In the Beaverton School District, base pay for bus drivers has increased to $23.39 an...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | Aug. 12-14

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the old cliché goes, variety is the spice of life. There's plenty of variety to experience this weekend to keep you occupied — whether you're in Portland, across the river in Clark County or on the Oregon Coast. And at least one of these events will actually be spicy.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel abruptly closes

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man and woman looking for a bite to eat Tuesday morning were shocked to find the Jantzen Beach Cracker Barrel closed and boarded up. Others who live and work in the area were just as surprised. "What's going on?" asked Steve Goodwin. KGW reached out...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Volunteers build toy cars for kids with challenges getting around

TIGARD, Ore. — Getting all the pieces just right and working together to build them, Comcast workers took over the parking lot of their Tigard business center to create adaptive toy cars for young kids with mobility disabilities. This coming together is part of the company's "Team UP" volunteer...
KGW

Wildfire season is a risk to lung and cardiac health

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire season has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, and with it comes concerns about harmful air quality. Ground-level ozone, the main part of smog, and particle pollution are just two of the main threats to air quality and public health in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

City removes certain homeless camps along NE 33rd & Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore — The loud grind of bulldozers pushing trash from homeless camps made it hard to hear along one section of Northeast 33rd Drive on Tuesday morning. To those driving by, it may have sounded like routine road work — but to those living along the roadway, it was the sound of time running out.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Canadian softball team targeted by thieves twice while visiting Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A softball team from British Columbia came to Portland over the weekend to play in a tournament at North Portland's Delta Park. "We had a lot of fun," said Kaitlyn Cameron, coach of the Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 girls' softball team. "We came in second which was awesome. We played in the finals against a really good team. They were nice and friendly to us, so we had a good time on the field."
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Cooling centers in the Portland metro area open up Sunday evening

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area got a brief encore performance of last month's heat wave, with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the late afternoon Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s on Monday before cooling off on Tuesday. Counties and cities in the Portland area are...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Person dies of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person died of suspected hyperthermia in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 7, a day when temperatures hit 100 degrees. This marks Multnomah County's eighth suspected heat-related death of the summer. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said no other information about this person will be released...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Wednesday afternoon, deputies were looking for a possibly armed suspect near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton. Residents who live in the area were asked to stay indoors. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was driving a stolen white...
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Former Ducks quarterback's foundation invests in Oregon's future leaders

OREGON, USA — Charlie Neufeldt, 21, is spending the summer building on a future in ecological and biological problem solving. “This summer, I’m actually working at the Santa Fe Institute, which is a hub for complex systems research,” they said. The Willamette University student first thought physics...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

