ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice of San Diego

Comments / 12

crazy world 1
2d ago

so these doctors are going to be punished because they cared for their patients and didn't want to give them a job that does more harm than good am I reading the story right they're going to get in trouble for caring for their patients

Reply(2)
12
Jesus Gabriel Meraz
2d ago

It does not sound like any malpractice to me, yet the State is treating it as such. The state is just trying to make an example to let all the doctors know that they must toe the line or else. If the state really cared about the so called rules like they say they do. They should have disciplined Govonor Newsome, Mayor London Breed and Mayor Eric Garcetti for reckless endangerment as they have been seen around people maskless during the deadliest virus in the world....

Reply
6
:))):))
2d ago

this is terrible... There should be NO MANDATE... DOCTORS HAVE TAKEN AN OATH TO SAVE LIVES., NOT PUSH VACS AND PROMOTE POLITICAL AGENDA 'S

Reply(1)
2
Related
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: State Targets More Docs on Vaccine Exemptions

Five more local doctors have been charged by the Medical Board of California for improper vaccine exemptions, following a Voice of San Diego investigation from 2019. The investigation revealed that dozens of doctors were writing exemptions for San Diego Unified school children that did not comply with medical guidelines, our Will Huntsberry reported.
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals ticked back up since last week, but testing-positivity rates declined, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Thursday through Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 271 to 282, and the number...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines And Autism#Mmr Vaccine#Linus Mental Health#Exemptions#General Health#Diseases#Medical Board#A Voice Of San Diego
KTLA.com

Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year

Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
SANTA ANA, CA
cgu.edu

Masks & More: Updated Covid-19 Guidelines for the Fall

CGU’s COVID-19 committee issued new campus guidelines this week as the university gets ready for the start of the 2022-23 academic year later this month. Faculty and staff received the committee’s message; a similar message was sent to students by the Office of the Dean of Students. While...
CLAREMONT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy