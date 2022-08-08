Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Yardbarker
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
LOOK: Donavan Mitchell Comments On Kyle Kuzma's Instagram Post
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell commented on Kyle Kuzma's Instagram post. Kuzma won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently on the Washington Wizards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
View the original article to see embedded media. On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Curry wrote in the caption: "Legendary moments with the Doggfather himself!! Incredible day in the LBC w/ @snoopdogg and @currybrand… seeing...
NBA・
Dallas Mavs GOAT: When Will Doncic Catch 'Mentor' Nowitzki?
There will never be another Dirk Nowitzki, but Luka Doncic has a legitimate chance to overtake him as the greatest Dallas Maverick ever before it's said and done.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
NBA・
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to complete pairing of 5-star basketball prospects Kwame Evans Jr., Mookie Cook
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is poised to land its most coveted dynamic duo in history. Less than two weeks after securing the commitment of Montverde Academy power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep small forward Mookie Cook has set a Friday ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
Comments / 0