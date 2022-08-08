ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Surprise solar storm bashes Earth, with a second wave predicted for Monday

By Jennifer Nalewicki
LiveScience
LiveScience
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBsM9_0h9WdSq900

A solar storm slammed into Earth over the weekend, and it's possible that another one could strike later on Monday (Aug. 8).

Classified as "moderate" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center , the G2 geomagnetic storm, which pummeled our planet on Sunday (Aug. 7), was the result of a solar wind stream, or charged particles from the sun, striking Earth's magnetic field. A second storm, classified as a G1 or "minor" storm, may hit sometime today, NOAA predicted.

According to SpaceWeather.com , the weekend storm, which was not forecasted and came "unexpectedly," reached speeds of up to 373 miles per second (600 kilometers per second). Solar winds have been known to reach speeds of 500 miles per second (800 km) according to Space.com .

If another storm does hit, NOAA reported that high-latitude power systems could be impacted, which could potentially lead to issues for power grids and GPS devices. Spacecraft in orbit also could be affected, due to an increase in high-energy electrons within the magnetosphere , as well as animal behavior, as some migratory animals rely on Earth's magnetic field to navigate, Newsweek reported.

Related: Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)

The sun is spitting out solar storms left and right these days, as it's reaching the peak of its roughly 11-year cycle, Live Science previously reported. Because of this, it's more likely that sunspots, which NASA defines as areas of the sun that appear dark due to being cooler than elsewhere on the sun's surface, will likely pop up, resulting in additional solar events. These spots appear cooler and darker than their surroundings due to strong magnetic fields inhibiting the influx of hot, new gas from the sun's interior, according to Space.com .

The ensuing solar storm sent social media ablaze, particularly in North America, where people were uploading aurora, or Northern Lights , sightings of the sky bursting into brilliant shades of purple and red.

RELATED STORIES

Surprise solar storm with 'disruptive potential' slams in Earth

'Canyon of Fire' solar storm will slam into Earth today or tomorrow

Ancient solar storm smashed Earth at the wrong part of the sun's cycle — and scientists are concerned

Tamitha Skov, a space physicist who goes by the pseudonym "Space Weather Woman," tweeted on Sunday: "We've jumped to G2-levels, mainly due to north-south-north flipping of the solar magnetic field." Every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic poles will flip, causing the south pole to become the north pole and vice versa, according to the Australian Academy of Science .

The NOAA ranks solar storms on a five-level scale, with G5 being the highest. The worst solar storm ever documented occurred in 1859 and is known as the Carrington Event. During that historic storm, the aurora borealis was seen as far south as Hawaii, and telegraph equipment sparked so wildly that offices were set on fire, according to Space.com .

Originally published on Live Science.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Diamonds Found In Ancient Canyon Diablo Meteorite

The extreme temperatures and pressures produced when a space rock slams into the Earth can create distinctive materials, such as the shocked quartz used to identify the remains of such events. Arizona's Canyon Diablo contains diamonds with unusual structures, but scientists have been misinterpreting what makes them special. Very different...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Storm#Earth#Solar Cycle#Solar Wind#Noaa#Spaceweather Com#Space Com#Newsweek#Live Scie
ohmymag.co.uk

Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

James Webb telescope is so powerful, it detected water on a distant exoplanet

NASA unveiled the first full-color images for its James Webb space telescope this week, and the results were absolutely astounding. While it’s easy to get caught up in the quality of the images that James Webb is capable of capturing, the newly activated telescope is more powerful than most might realize. In fact, the telescope is so powerful it detected water on a distant exoplanet.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

LiveScience

86K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy