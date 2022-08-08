ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Arsenal vs Leicester on TV? Channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for Premier League clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ARSENAL got their season off to a winning start last week and they take on Leicester next in the Premier League.

The Gunners picked up a vital 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Friday night thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and a Marc Guehi own goal.

Gabriel Jesus was excellent in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last week Credit: Getty
Brentford drew 2-2 with Leicester at the King Power last weekend Credit: Getty

Mikel Arteta's side are desperate to finish this season in the top four and they look well-suited to do so with new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Leicester looked like they were well on their way to a win in their clash with Brentford at the weekend.

But the Bees came from 2-0 down to finish the contest 2-2 in an entertaining game at the King Power.

Brendan Rodgers will be hoping his side can avoid dropping points in their second game, but Arsenal look to be on red hot form.

What time does Arsenal vs Leicester kick off?

  • Arsenal's clash with Leicester will get underway from 3pm UK time on Saturday, August 13.
  • The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.
  • The last time the two sides played, Arsenal won 2-0 at home.

Is it on TV and can it be live streamed?

  • Unfortunately for fans in the UK, Arsenal vs Leicester will NOT be shown on TV because of the 3pm football blackout.
  • You can, however, follow along with all the action right here on our live blog at SunSport.

Team news

Arsenal are set to start with the same team that beat Palace last weekend, which included full debuts for Jesus and Zinchenko.

The Gunners have no major injuries or suspensions to contend with ahead of the clash with the Foxes.

Odds

  • Arsenal - 4/9
  • Draw - 7/2
  • Leicester - 11/2

*Odds courtesy of Betfair and correct at time of publication.

