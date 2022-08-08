ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022

PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PAW PAW, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

30+ employers to attend Kalamazoo career fair Aug. 10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Works! is hosting a career fair with dozens of employers in attendance. “Career Fair for All” is scheduled to take place at Urban Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 12–3 p.m. We’re told more than 30 employers will be present with direct-hire opportunities....
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo

Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent. At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations. Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held...
GRAND LEDGE, MI

