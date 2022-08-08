Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
MLive.com
Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
MLive.com
Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
MLive.com
New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022
PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
MLive.com
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
MLive.com
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Fox17
30+ employers to attend Kalamazoo career fair Aug. 10
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Works! is hosting a career fair with dozens of employers in attendance. “Career Fair for All” is scheduled to take place at Urban Alliance on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 12–3 p.m. We’re told more than 30 employers will be present with direct-hire opportunities....
WWMT
"Guys Who Give" Kalamazoo chapter may surpass quarter million mark in donations
On Tuesday the Kalamazoo branch of national, charitable group "Guys Who Give" announced it is nearing a major milestone: a quarter of a million dollars in total donations since the chapter was founded 5 years ago. Guys Who Give's 150 plus members each commit to a quarterly donation of $100...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo
Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
abc12.com
Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
‘Just stay out': SHAES implores beachgoers to stay out of Lake Michigan today
South Haven Area Emergency Services says bystanders rescued two people from Lake Michigan at South Beach.
Young sailors training on Lake Michigan prompt distress calls
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Reports of a sailboat in possible distress brought first responders to Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the Clinton Street overlook at the city’s South Beach on Aug. 9, after reports of a sailboat in possible distress, the agency said.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge Public Schools names new superintendent
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools has named its new superintendent. At Monday’s meeting, the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education voted to name Dr. Bill Barnes superintendent - pending successful contract negotiations. Dr. Barnes was appointed as acting superintendent during a special meeting held...
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
