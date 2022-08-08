Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Lakers News: Metta World Peace Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 50 Points In Today’s NBA
The NBA today is littered with some of the greatest pure scorers the league has ever seen. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry are the cream of the crop and many would put them with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in terms of their ability to score the ball. Former Los Angeles Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the few players to have played through all those eras.
Celtics, Heat, Raptors: Breaking down three leading Durant trade options
Kevin Durant still wants to be traded out of Brooklyn. Nets owner Joe Tsai backed his coach and GM over Durant-desired shake-up, continuing down a path of feeling he needs to take back control of his franchise culture. In many ways, this leaves us exactly where we were before Tsai...
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality
Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"
Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Ben Simmons reportedly left the Nets group chat after being asked to play in Game 4 vs. the Celtics
Calling the Brooklyn Nets a garbage fire is an insult to garbage fires. The second-tier New York squad has been a headline-grabber since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to take their talents to the Barclays Center. The team traded for and then traded away James Harden. Irving wanted out; now he’s staying. Durant has demanded a trade or that the general manager and coach be fired. And then there’s Ben Simmons who is in his own little world, totally fine not playing basketball, and wearing bright outfits on the sideline with spectacles that Elton John would envy.
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
WNBA playoff races still going strong in final week
With one week left in the WNBA regular season, there’s still a lot to be decided as far as the postseason goes. Six teams have clinched spots in the playoffs that begin next week although none of the seeds has been locked up just yet. Chicago is in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall seed, just needing a combination of two more wins or Las Vegas losses to seal home-court advantage through the playoffs. The defending champions are looking to be the first to repeat since Los Angeles did it in 2001-02. Las Vegas and Connecticut are battling for the No. 2 seed and potentially homecourt in their semifinal series if both advance. Seattle and Washington sit a half game apart in the standings for the fourth and fifth seeds.
Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki to Have National Team Jersey Retired at EuroBasket 2022
Dirk Nowitzki has been retired from basketball for three years now, but the recognition for his legendary career will continue in international play this summer.
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
WNBA MVP: Debating Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson for MVP, plus expert picks for every major award
There is no bigger individual award in the WNBA than MVP, and the race for the honor for the 2022 season is once again between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, both of whom are seeking their second regular-season MVP. Wilson turned 26 on Monday,...
