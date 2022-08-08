Erling Haaland netted a brilliant brace and Darwin Nunez's had a game-changing impact... but Jesse Lingard had a tough day and Lisandro Martinez was lucky not give away a penalty: How summer signings did on their Premier League debuts

The Premier League was back with a bang at the weekend and saw the likes of Man City and Tottenham impress and Man United and Liverpool slip up.

But every year the first weekend of the season brings added excitement as the majority of fans get to see their brand-new summer signings in action in a competitive match for the first time.

There were some blockbuster names making their Premier League bows this weekend, and have raised hopes they can lead their sides to a better future, and in some cases, silverware in 2022-23.

So who impressed for their new club, and who has work to do to make sure initial concerns remain just that? Sportsmail takes a look at the best and worst of the new players on show...

Tottenham were among the most impressive sides as the Premier League returned

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal

The only new signings Mikel Arteta had available to him were the talents Arsenal had signed from his former club Manchester City, and they showed glimpses of what they were about.

Gabriel Jesus perhaps did not top the mazy solo run he went on in the third minute of Arsenal's win at Selhurst Park, beating Cheick Doucoure and Joachim Andersen before seeing his shot blocked by Marc Guehi.

The move should have seen Gabriel Martinelli subsequently open the scoring, and Jesus would have played a big part. As it is, he is still waiting for his first official Gunners goal contribution, but showed the energy that was desperately lacking last season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko grabbed an assist on his Arsenal debut for Gabriel Martinelli's opener

Oleksandr Zinchenko faces no such wait, having registered an assist after heading a corner in acres of space across goal which saw Martinelli make amends.

He also dealt well with Jordan Ayew on the right-hand side at the opposite end of the field and made some vital clearances. Kieran Tierney will be well aware he now has a fight on his hands for the left-back spot.

For the home side, Doucoure may have been easily beaten by Jesus early on but it was a slight blemish on a very encouraging performance, including a crunching challenge in the first half on an Arsenal midfielder.

His physicality was a bonus in the middle of the park and he misplaced just one pass in his 75 minutes on the pitch. Malcolm Ebiowei also came on for Eberechi Eze for the final four minutes.

Gabriel Jesus (R) impressed too while Cheick Doucoure (L) impressed for Crystal Palace

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool

Joao Palhinha delivered a complete midfield performance on his Fulham debut in their surprise 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

The new arrival from Sporting Lisbon won headers and tackles in abundance, having a keen sense of danger to help protect his centre-backs and looking tidy in possession while doing it.

He was also a threat at the other end, having an attempt deflect wide midway through the first half.

Joao Palhinha (R) delivered a complete midfield performance on his Fulham debut

Andreas Pereira could finally have found a permanent home after several loans away while at Man United, being at the heart of everything Fulham did going forward as well pressing well and showing plenty of energy and quality on the ball.

Manor Solomon was a second half substitute and played a delightful dinked ball over the top which saw Aleksandar Mitrovic win and convert the hosts' penalty.

The Israeli also wowed the crowd worth a splendid turn but did look a little lightweight for the Premier League. Despite also having hardly played for six months and Liverpool starting to threaten when he came on, it was nonetheless a promising start.

Darwin Nunez smartly notched Liverpool's first equaliser before setting up the second

Reds substitute Darwin Nunez knows a thing or two about promising starts himself, smartly notching the first equaliser for an off-colour Liverpool, before setting up Mohamed Salah for the second levelling goal.

He does have to work on being more ruthless - he squared to Luis Diaz when he should have shot and was brilliantly denied by Marek Rodak - but the Reds would have struggled to get anything from Craven Cottage were it not for the Uruguayan.

Fabio Carvalho replaced Diaz for the final 15 minutes and smashed a shot over the bar moments after coming on against his former club.

Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa

Scott Parker saw just one of his summer signings start in their winning return to the Premier League, but he would have been very pleased with what he saw from Marcus Tavernier.

The versatile former Middlesbrough star was razor sharp when the ball was at his feet and always tried to drive Bournemouth forward, all the while being aware of his surroundings when defending.

For Steven Gerrard's men though, midfielder Boubacar Kamara was the only positive from a disappointing afternoon at the Vitality Stadium.

Marcus Tavernier was razor sharp and always tried to drive Bournemouth forward

The ex-Marseille man failed to complete just four of his 64 passes, won half of his duels and made a game-high 14 ball recoveries, five of which were in his own half.

It was a slow start from the 22-year-old, but he did manage to eventually step up and stop a number of Bournemouth attacks.

Diego Carlos meanwhile struggled at times to deal with Dominic Solanke and Kiefer Moore's presence up front, and often had to resort to last-gasp clearances when under pressure in his own box.

But there was a calmness on the ball when Villa were in possession and he also had a header which went wide before an improved second half performance. Nevertheless, a tough start for the former Sevilla centre-back.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara was the only positive for Aston Villa on a disappointing outing

Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Despite the riches available to Newcastle, they were another side who started with just one summer signing, and Nick Pope had very little to do in the Newcastle goal bar coming to claim a few crosses comfortably.

Centre-back Sven Botman replaced Bruno Guimaraes for the final minute at St James' Park on a quite day for new Magpies signings. The same cannot be said for their opponents however.

No fewer than eight Nottingham Forest players made their debut in the club's first top-flight game for 23 years.

Nick Pope had very little to do in the Newcastle goal on his debut against Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard epitomised their difficult outing in the north east, completing just one successful dribble and managing just one shot on goal which was blocked.

He was no better in challenges either, winning none of his seven duels and failing to win a tackle.

If Lingard was the lowlight then former Man United team-mate Dean Henderson was the highlight, making some fine saves to go with some excellent distribution, ensuring the Magpies had to come up with excellent efforts to beat him.

Wing-backs Neco Williams and Harry Toffolo struggled to make an impact going forward, although the ex-Liverpool man did well in the battle with Allan Saint-Maximin

Moussa Niakhate had a nervy debut at the heart of the defence while Lewis O'Brien was more tenacious in the centre of the park. Taiwo Awoniyi and Orel Mangala were also late second-half substitutes.

Jesse Lingard struggled the most of the Forest debutants, winning none of his seven duels

Tottenham 4-1 Southampton

Despite some basing their assessment on Tottenham having the potential to worry the top two this season on their transfer activity, Antonio Conte did not name any new signings in his starting XI.

Instead, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet all came off the bench after January signing Dejan Kulusevski had stolen the show.

Perisic was given the longest time to make an impact and was solid if unspectacular down the left, while Lenglet was effective in defence but Bissouma picked up a booking.

Ivan Perisic showed glimpses of quality down the left with Tottenham's new signings coming off the bench

Yet for Gavin Bazunu in the Southampton goal things could not have gone much worse as he conceded four on his debut, albeit none being his fault and Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu not covering themselves in glory with their defending.

Joe Aribo at the other end had similarly little joy, barely getting a touch in the first half and only being further isolated when playing as a lone striker in the second.

The most impressive Saints debutant was therefore Romeo Lavia, who religiously stuck to his defensive midfield role and combined calmness in possession with combative play without the ball.

Romeo Lavia religiously stuck to his defensive midfield role and showed calmness in possession

Leeds 2-1 Wolves

Sportsmail's Chris Sutton picked out Brenden Aaronson as his key player for Leeds this season and on his first outing it is easy to see why.

The USA star helped win the ball back for Leeds' equaliser and then went one better by netting the all-important winner after a smart run into the box to meet Patrick Bamford's cross.

Marc Roca demonstrated some of the skills that had tempted Bayern Munich to sign him two years ago, showing an excellent understanding and reading of the game and providing timely interceptions when necessary.

Brenden Aaronson won the ball back for Leeds' equaliser and then went one better by netting the all-important winner

He combined that with some smart passing, while fellow midfielder Tyler Adams showed no shortage of endeavour despite a quiet start, only for him to slightly ruin his English top-flight bow with a yellow card.

Rasmus Kristensen was perhaps the most nervous debutant, being budged aside too easily by Pedro Neto for Wolves' goal, and it was not the only shaky moment. However, he should take credit for sticking to his guns and making a crucial tackle on Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Nathan Collins was the only debutant for Bruno Lage's men, and he spoiled what would have been a commanding performance in the air and on the floor with a slight error for Aaronson's winner.

Nathan Collins was the only debutant for Bruno Lage and made a slight error for Leeds' winner

Everton 0-1 Chelsea

Frank Lampard insisted Everton had not done much wrong against Chelsea apart from conceding the penalty Jorginho scored. And the performances from his debutants certainly backed that up.

James Tarkowski demonstrated his leadership qualities with a number of timely slide tackles and other crucial interventions to try and keep Chelsea at bay.

Little will phase Tarkowski now having experienced relegation with Burnley, and that would helped to explain why moving across the defence later on appeared such a seamless transition.

James Tarkowski demonstrated his leadership qualities with a number of timely slide tackles

Dwight McNeil and late substitute Ruben Vinagre meanwhile were a lot quieter, largely because the Toffees as a whole did not manage to display their quality going forward.

McNeil worked extremely hard off the ball and was certainly efficient with his short passing though, while Vinagre put himself about in the tackle in an otherwise quiet debut.

While Vinagre had little to shout about, all three of Chelsea's signings were emphatic in their own way.

Kalidou Koulibaly appeared to demonstrate he can fill the hole left by Antonio Rudiger with a commanding centre-back display, matching Tarkowski for tenacity in the tackle but oozed class on the ball, finding Ben Chilwell to win the penalty.

Raheem Sterling (R) demonstrated the necessary enthusiasm to be a central option up front for Thomas Tuchel

Raheem Sterling - signed from Man City - demonstrated the necessary enthusiasm to be a central option up front for Thomas Tuchel and his directness meant he was always a nuisance to the Everton defence.

Once the Toffees doubled up on him he was not as effective but still nearly managed to get on the scoresheet, only for Vitaliy Mykolenko to save the day for the hosts with a last-ditch challenge.

That chance was set up by new £63m signing Marc Cucurella, who buzzed around the field after being introduced. The Spaniard looked dangerous on that left-flank and certainly looks like he will add competition to Chilwell.

Leicester 2-2 Brentford

Leicester remain the only side in the Premier League not to have made a signing this summer and the mood around the King Power did not improve after they surrendered a two-goal lead at home.

Aaron Hickey and Ben Mee were solid in defence for the Bees on their debut meanwhile, while Keane Lewis-Potter was handed a late appearance.

Aaron Hickey was solid in defence for the Bees on his debut at the King Power Stadium

Man United 1-2 Brighton

Erik ten Hag really needed his new signings to fire given the frustration from some quarters as to their failure to add more additions.

But for one reason or another, they contributed to the failure to hand the Dutchman a winning start.

Lisandro Martinez struggled alongside Harry Maguire to deal with Danny Welbeck's runs across them, and the Argentine was lucky to not concede a penalty for shoving the ex-United star in the back.

Lisandro Martinez was lucky not to give away a penalty on Danny Welbeck in Man United's loss

Maguire looked to their inexperience as a pair as to their indifferent performance, but United fans were largely content with the other aspects of Martinez's game.

Christian Eriksen meanwhile was deployed in a false nine role in the first half and never truly looked comfortable, epitomised by chipping a shot straight into Robert Sanchez's hands at the end of a promising break.

However, the former Spurs midfielder looked more at home when he dropped further back following Cristiano Ronaldo's introduction, and some elegant passes followed.

Tyrell Malacia and Brighton's Levi Colwill, meanwhile, were introduced right at the death of the Seagulls' famous win.

West Ham 0-2 Man City

The £35m striker that has raised hopes West Ham finally have depth in the striking department did not let the fans down on his brief appearance.

Gianluca Scamacca's physical presence was going to be an obvious attribute David Moyes would encourage his side to take advantage of, and his ability to beat Man City's defenders in the air set up a half chance for Said Benrahma.

The Hammers looked more of an attacking threat when the Italy striker came on. The unfortunate thing was the mountain of the striker at the other end managed to do the damage for his side.

Gianluca Scamacca was a nuisance when he came on and created a half chance for West Ham

Erling Haaland was the best of the bunch in the Premier League and has already managed to get people speculating as to how long it will take him to get to 50 top-flight goals.

He has 48 to score to reach that landmark now after a sublime brace at the London Stadum, showing his intelligent runs and express pace to win and convert the penalty, before a cool, calm finish following a sublime Kevin De Bruyne pass.

His link-up play with his City team-mates will only improve the more he plays and it all points to more fear for their Premier League rivals when they face Pep Guardiola's champions, as if they required any more.

Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez also came on, with the latter showing some nice deep runs after coming on. Flynn Downes also came on for the hosts, replacing Jarrod Bowen for the final minute.