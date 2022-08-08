ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Former Oklahoma Players Speak Out On Cale Gundy Resignation

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHFQP_0h9WcsYi00

Several of Gundy's former players have taken to social media to speak on his behalf after his sudden resignation on Sunday evening.

The Oklahoma program and fan base are still reeling after a bombshell resignation from longtime assistant Cale Gundy was suddenly announced on Sunday night .

Gundy, who was a player with the Sooners in the early 1990’s and has been an assistant with the team since 1999, stepped away after using what Brent Venables described as a “racially charged word” when reading off of an unnamed player’s iPad.

In the wake of the sudden departure of OU’s longest-tenured assistant, many of Gundy’s former players have taken to social media to speak on the situation - including current running backs coach DeMarco Murray .

“I came here in 2006 for the tradition and the love of this program,” Murray wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Also the love for Coach Gundy, he’s provided so much knowledge to me over the years and I will always support and love him as well as his entire family. What transpired was unacceptable during position meetings. We must use this time to educate and continue to unify. I know the character and the man Coach Gundy has and is, more importantly I know his heart and what he stands for. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without his love/guidance he’s shown me and my family as well as countless other student athletes over the 25 plus years. He’s not just my former coach, but a great friend of mine that will always remain that and more.”

Also posting some thoughts was former running back Adrian Peterson , offering some support to Gundy.

“I want you to know that I support you as you go through what I can only imagine as being one of the toughest situations you’ve had to deal with in your life!,” Peterson wrote. “I know you…not only as Coach Gundy, but also the man, husband, and father. I’ll always have nothing but love and respect for you! I love you, brother, and I’m so appreciative for the impact you’ve had on my life. The Sooner nation won’t ever be able to replace what you bring to the table! Just know that you’ll be missed and never forgotten.”

The first to offer some lengthy thoughts on Gundy’s departure was another former running back in Joe Mixon , who quickly took to social media on Sunday night to let his feelings be known on the resignation of his former coach.

“Coach Gundy is everything OU and any institution would want in a coach, teacher, and mentor,” Mixon wrote. “He is caring, thoughtful, intelligent, smart, funny, experienced, philanthropic, humble and selfless. If not for Coach Gundy I would not have attended OU, survived at OU, stayed at OU, and succeeded in life after OU. I owe my education and professional career to him and most importantly owe who I am as a person to him.”

“In conclusion, I offer my highest support and admiration for Coach Gundy and will be extremely disappointed with the school, the program, and the administrators if he is not allowed to continue as coach at the university going forward.”

Former wide receiver Dede Westbrook also with some thoughts:

“I don’t care what anyone has to say, Coach Gundy will always have my respect as a man and a coach,” Westbrook wrote. “From the very first day he got in contact with me when I played JUCO, he went out of his way to show me he believed in me. He always wanted me to not only be a better football player but also a better human being. I just want to thank him with the most sincerity I have for investing the extra time he did with me. He didn’t have to ride around town following me in my 1997 Lincoln continental with the bass blaring. He didn’t have to make trips to my hometown just to eat breakfast tacos with me at my favorite restaurant, and he most certainly doesn’t still have to call me to this day just to check on me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without people like Coach Gundy who believed in me and always pushed me to be better. I’ll stand behind good people like that always with no shame.”

Former running back Samaje Perine also chimed in with some support to Gundy as well:

“I can’t say enough about the type of guy (Cale Gundy) is,” Perine wrote. “He’s been a stand up guy well before he came into my life, and I know he will continue to be. You already know you have my utmost respect coach, I’m always in your corner.”

The fallout from this unprecedented situation has only just begun, with more details on how everything transpired likely to trickle out in the coming days.

AllSooners will provide more updates on the shocking development in Norman as they become available.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Adrian Peterson
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cale Gundy Resignation
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
AthlonSports.com

Report: Cowboys Cut Rookie Kicker, Sign Veteran Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're still looking for a reliable kicker for the 2022 season. Hopefully their latest signing helps them out a bit. This Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys reportedly cut rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. In a resulting move, the NFC East franchise is signing veteran Brett Maher.
ARLINGTON, TX
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy