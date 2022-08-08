ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle.

State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes.

Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police.

Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic.

Docket Sheet Tirado Rios

Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes

